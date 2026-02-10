The U.S. Women’s Team Delivers a Historic Shutout of Canada

MILAN — For the first time in Olympic women’s hockey history, Canada was shut out on the sport’s biggest stage.
The United States delivered that historic statement Monday night, blanking its longtime rival 5–0 to cap a perfect preliminary round at the Olympic Winter Games. The win not only secured a 4–0 record for the Americans, but sent a clear message to the rest of the field: the U.S. is peaking at exactly the right time.
Penn State standout Tessa Janecke skated with the fourth line and recorded an assist as the Americans controlled the game from start to finish, suffocating Canada defensively and overwhelming them with pace and pressure from the onset.
Canada attempted to seize early momentum, firing a shot on goal less than two minutes into the contest. U.S. goaltender Ava McNaughton calmly turned it aside—her first of many saves in a flawless performance that anchored the historic shutout.
Moments later, Hilary Knight generated the Americans’ first look on goal, but it was the second shot that made the difference. Caroline Harvey opened the scoring with a sharp strike that beat Canadian netminder Kayle Osbourne, assisted by Haley Winn, giving the United States an early lead it would never relinquish.
A penalty to Canada’s Blayre Turnbull for an illegal hit opened the door for the U.S. power play, where Taylor Heise and Laila Edwards each tested Osbourne but were turned away. Even so, the ice tilted heavily in the Americans’ favor.
At even strength, the United States continued to pour on pressure. Shots from Megan Keller, Harvey, Winn, and Janecke forced Canada into a defensive shell, while the Canadians struggled to generate sustained offense, managing just two shots over a four-minute stretch late in the period.
The breakthrough came again for the Americans in the final three minutes of the opening frame. Hannah Bilka buried her first goal of the game off a no-look centering feed from Abbey Murphy to send the U.S. into the intermission with a commanding 2–0 lead.
Canada’s troubles deepened early in the second period when Sarah Fillier was sent off for interference. On the ensuing power play, Kirsten Simms capitalized at the 21:21 mark, extending the lead to 3–0 with assists from Janecke and Murphy.
Another Canadian penalty for delay of game created a brief two-skater advantage for the United States, though the Americans were unable to convert. Canada survived additional pressure following a cross-checking minor to Kristin O’Neill, but the reprieve was short-lived.
After the U.S. returned to full strength following an illegal hit by Simms, Bilka struck again. Her second goal of the night—once more set up by Murphy and Harvey—pushed the lead to 4–0 and further cemented American control.
With a four-goal cushion entering the third period, the United States showed no signs of easing off. The Americans continued to fire shots in waves, while Canada managed just nine attempts in the final frame, unable to solve McNaughton or break through the disciplined U.S. defense.
A late goal from Laila Edwards put the finishing touch on a dominant performance, sealing the shutout and a landmark win in the rivalry.
The victory marked Canada’s first-ever shutout loss in Olympic women’s hockey, underscoring the magnitude of the moment and the Americans’ authority in the preliminary round.
The United States has officially punched its ticket to the Olympic quarterfinals and will return to the ice at 10:40 a.m. Friday, riding both momentum and history into the knockout stage.