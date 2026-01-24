Third Period Sloppiness Costs Avalanche in 7–3 Loss to Flyers

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche have spent much of the season leaning on strong third periods to close out games.
On Thursday night, that formula was contaminated.
After a tightly played first 40 minutes, the Philadelphia Flyers pulled away in the third period, scoring three goals in 10 minutes and skating to a 7–3 win at Ball Arena.
Owen Tippett recorded a hat trick as Philadelphia turned a one-goal game into a runaway finish. The Flyers scored six times on 19 shots against Mackenzie Blackwood and Colorado closed its season-long seven-game homestand with a 3-2-2 record.
Matvei Michkov also scored twice for Philadelphia and goaltender Samuel Ersson made 32 saves to earn his eighth win of the season.
Colorado goals came from Parker Kelly, Victor Olofsson, and Cale Makar. Martin Necas and Nathan MacKinnon each finished with two assists, but the Avalanche couldn’t recover from a difficult final frame.
Colorado controlled play early but once again struggled to get the puck in the net. And the power play? It was non-existent once again.
The Avalanche generated momentum immediately, drawing a penalty just 45 seconds in when Travis Konecny was called for hooking MacKinnon. Despite several quality looks on the power play, Colorado failed to capitalize.
Konecny exited the box shortly after and helped initiate a Flyers rush, carrying the puck through the neutral zone before dropping it back to defenseman Emil Andrae, who attempted to set up Michkov for a backdoor chance. The pass missed its target.
Nearly five minutes into the period, Noah Cates was called for interference after knocking down Necas on the backcheck. The Avalanche again generated pressure but came away empty-handed. Even after the power play expired, Colorado maintained possession, only for Ersson to deny Gavin Brindley with a strong glove save, as he was falling down in the crease.
Colorado avoided further damage with just under six minutes remaining when Christian Dvorak rang a shot off the post on a wide-open net.
Despite outshooting Philadelphia 13–1 early, the Avalanche went into the intermission trailing 2–0. Tippett opened the scoring with a wrist shot past Blackwood with 4:58 left, and with under a minute remaining, Philadelphia worked the puck around the zone before Michkov found Denver Barkey, who beat Blackwood from the right circle.
Colorado got on the board 7:17 into the second period. Jack Ahcan fired a shot from the point that produced a rebound, and Kelly finished it off with a backhand to make it a 2–1 game.
Midway through the period, Brock Nelson nearly tied the game with a one-timer that sailed just wide of the net.
Olofsson tied the game 3:12 later, taking a drop pass from MacKinnon and snapping a wrist shot from the left faceoff dot over Ersson’s glove for his 10th goal of the season.
The tie lasted just 32 seconds. Bobby Brink capitalized on a defensive-zone turnover and poked the puck past Blackwood to restore Philadelphia’s lead.
Colorado answered again just over a minute later. Makar took a pass from MacKinnon, skated past the defense, and fired a shot from the right circle into the upper-left corner to tie the game at three.
Colorado was sloppy from the opening faceoff of the third period, and it quickly came back to bite them. Repeated puck mismanagement handed the Flyers momentum, and Philadelphia made the Avalanche pay. Owen Tippett scored his second of the night, followed by a Matvei Michkov tally, giving the Flyers a 5–3 cushion.
The shots themselves weren’t overwhelming, but they beat Blackwood cleanly. Blackwood has now surrendered 11 goals over two games since returning from injured reserve.
Colorado had chances to push back, starting with a power play after Emil Andrae tripped Zakhar Bardakov into the boards, but the Avalanche came up empty. Another man advantage followed when Barkey slashed Josh Manson, yet a costly offensive-zone turnover sprung Tippett on a breakaway.
Tippett finished the play shorthanded to complete the hat trick, the second of his NHL career.
Michkov added an empty-netter with 3:07 remaining to put the game away and seal the 7–3 final.
The Avalanche (34-6-9) are on the road for the next three games. They will the ice on Sunday to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs (24-18-9) at Scotiabank Arena. It's an early one. Coverage will begin at 11:30 a.m. local time.