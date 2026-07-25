This “Worst Contract” Ranking Is Missing the Whole Point

He backed it up in the playoffs, too. Kulak was effective for most of Colorado’s run and scored the game-winning goal that sent the Avalanche past the Minnesota Wild and into the Western Conference Final. Yes, his third-round performance dipped — but so did nearly everyone else’s on that roster. Singling him out doesn’t feel fair. Furthermore, Kulak is a pure defensive defenseman, so getting on his case for not having glamorous offensive prowess doesn’t make a whole lot of sense.