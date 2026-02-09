U.S. Women Blank Switzerland, Set Up Clash With Canada

MILAN — The U.S. women filled the net with top-shelf cheese, leaving Switzerland—of all teams—shut out of the scoring and the dairy aisle.
Team USA defeated Switzerland 5–0 on Monday evening at the Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena, remaining unbeaten in Group A play and setting up a highly anticipated showdown with longtime rival Canada.
Gwyneth Phillips faced a stiffer test in net than she has at times during these Olympic Games, but the result was the same. The U.S. goaltender turned aside all 20 shots she faced, while Ava McNaughton came on in the final two minutes and stopped the lone shot she saw to make her Olympic debut in the United States’ win.
On the other end, Switzerland’s Saskia Maurer made 45 saves on 50 shots in a strong performance despite the lopsided scoreline.
Haley Winn opened the scoring just over six minutes into the contest, giving the Americans an early lead. Taking a sharp pass from Caroline Harvey in tight, Winn directed the puck low past goaltender Andrea Brändli to make it 1–0, a score that held through the first intermission.
Joy Dunne doubled the advantage midway through the second period. At 34:08, Dunne stole the puck from a Swiss defender in the corner, cut in from the left side, and fired a shot toward the crease. The puck slid across the front of the net, deflected off a defender’s skate, and crossed the goal line to give Team USA a 2–0 lead heading into the second break.
The Americans put the game away early in the third period. Hannah Bilka redirected Taylor Heise’s one-timer at 41:17 to extend the lead to 3–0. Five minutes later, Alex Carpenter scored on a breakaway, beating Brändli over the stick-side shoulder to make it 4–0. Caroline Harvey added the final goal just 68 seconds later, pushing the margin to five.
Team USA controlled play throughout the night, outshooting Switzerland 50–21. Harvey and Dunne led the offense with three points each, recording a goal and two assists apiece. Carpenter and Hilary Knight added two assists each, while Phillips stopped every shot she faced over 58 minutes before Ava McNaughton finished the shutout.
With the win, the Americans improved to 3–0 in Group A play and now turn their attention to Canada. The Canadians are 1–0 after opening the tournament with a 4–0 victory over Switzerland. If Canada defeats Czechia on Monday evening, Tuesday’s matchup will feature two unbeaten teams battling for the top spot in the group.