U.S. Women’s Hockey Overwhelms Finland in 5–0 Blowout Victory

That control became unmistakable early in the second period. Taylor Heise doubled the lead just 2:31 in, finishing a three-on-one rush with composure. Moments later, Megan Keller made it 3–0 with a brilliant solo effort at 23:37, skating along the left goal line, cutting into the crease, and flipping a shot past Ahola. The pressure never relented, and team captain Hilary Knight capped the period by converting on the power play at 29:17, sending Team USA into the second intermission firmly in command at 4–0.