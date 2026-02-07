Logo
U.S. Women’s Hockey Overwhelms Finland in 5–0 Blowout Victory

The U.S. Olympic women continue to show their might.

MILAN — Team USA didn’t so much finish off Finland on Saturday night as it exposed the fact that the Finns never truly arrived.

The U.S. women’s ice hockey team rolled to its second win in as many games at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, dispatching Finland 5–0 at the Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena in a Group A contest that was lopsided from the opening faceoff.

Team USA outshot Finland 49–11 and did not concede a single power-play opportunity. Keller led all skaters with a goal and two assists, while Murphy added a goal and an assist. Laila Edwards and Britta Curl each contributed two assists as part of a balanced American attack.

What Happened

Alex Carpenter opened the scoring seven seconds into a power play at the 15:19 mark of the first period, beating Finnish goaltender Sanni Ahola to give the Americans a 1–0 lead. The score held through the first intermission, though it did little to reflect Team USA’s growing control of the game.

That control became unmistakable early in the second period. Taylor Heise doubled the lead just 2:31 in, finishing a three-on-one rush with composure. Moments later, Megan Keller made it 3–0 with a brilliant solo effort at 23:37, skating along the left goal line, cutting into the crease, and flipping a shot past Ahola. The pressure never relented, and team captain Hilary Knight capped the period by converting on the power play at 29:17, sending Team USA into the second intermission firmly in command at 4–0.

Abbey Murphy put the finishing touch on the night, scoring with just over four minutes remaining to seal the 5–0 victory.

Next Up

Now 2–0 in Group A, Team USA resumes round-robin play on Monday against Switzerland at 8:40 p.m. local time, before a highly anticipated showdown with rival Canada on Tuesday at 8:10 p.m.

