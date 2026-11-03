Valeri Nichushkin Reunion Headlines Avalanche vs. Blue Jackets Matchup

Colorado Avalanche
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Stephen R. Sylvanie - Imagn Images
Stephen R. Sylvanie - Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2026 6:59 PMPublished Nov 3, 2026 6:59 PM
The Avalanche ride a three-game winning streak into Columbus, where they'll face former teammate Valeri Nichushkin for the first time since his offseason trade to the Blue Jackets.
The Colorado Avalanche are in Ohio to face a familiar face in Valeri Nichushkin, who will get his first crack at his former team since being traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets during the offseason.
Nichushkin was part of Colorado's Stanley Cup-winning team in 2022 and spent several seasons playing alongside some of the biggest names on the Avalanche roster. Tuesday will be the first time he'll see those former teammates from the other side of the ice.
The Avalanche (9-5-1) enter the matchup riding a three-game winning streak, their first of the season, and have won four of their last five games. All three victories during the current streak have come by identical 5-2 scores, including Monday night's win over the Chicago Blackhawks.
Colorado currently sits second in the Central Division with 19 points, four behind the Minnesota Wild. Columbus (5-7), meanwhile, is having a much tougher time getting things going. The Blue Jackets sit last in the Metropolitan Division under head coach Rick Bowness.
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Nichushkin has recorded seven points (1g/6a) through his first 12 games with Columbus. It might not seem like much, but those seven points rank fourth on the team, while his six assists are good for third.
For some perspective, that same production would put him 11th on Colorado's roster, alongside Parker Kelly. That's the difference between a rebuilding team and a Stanley Cup contender. Nichushkin is still producing, but he's no longer playing on a team where scoring options are as plentiful as they are in Colorado.
Wedgewood Gets the Start
Scott Wedgewood will get the start in net for the Avalanche, marking his fifth start of the season.
The 34-year-old has made six career starts against Columbus, posting a 3-1-2 record with a 2.43 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage. He's only made one of those starts with Colorado, but he's historically been pretty good against the Blue Jackets.
Cam Talbot will get the nod for Columbus. The 39-year-old has an 8-8 career record against the Avalanche and enters Tuesday with a 3-2 record in six appearances this season, along with a 2.83 goals-against average and a .894 save percentage.
Talbot might be getting up there in age, but he can still make some pretty nice saves. This could be one of those games where Colorado runs into a goaltender who makes life difficult for its shooters.
Recent History and Players to Watch
Colorado has won three straight against Columbus and is 6-3-1 in its last 10 meetings with the Blue Jackets, outscoring them by 15 goals.
The last meeting came on January 10, when Colorado Eagles netminder Trent Miner recorded a shutout in his first NHL victory. He became just the 17th goaltender in league history to record a shutout in his first career win. Brent Burns scored twice in that game, while former Avalanche defenseman Ilya Solovyov recorded the first and, to date, only goal of his NHL career.
Nathan MacKinnon has been held pointless in his last two games against Columbus, although he recorded three points in the first of those three matchups in April 2025. Cale Makar has been a little more productive, picking up five points in his last three games against the Jackets.
Burns also had a productive couple of games against Columbus last season, recording three points (2g/1a) in two appearances.
Nichushkin is another player worth keeping an eye on, even if Avs fans would probably prefer he doesn't have the same success he had the last time these teams met. He scored twice in Colorado's 4-1 victory over Columbus last October. This time, the Avalanche will have to find a way to keep him off the scoresheet.
Kent Johnson leads the Blue Jackets with seven goals and five assists, while reigning Norris Trophy winner Zach Werenski has added 10 assists this season.
The Avalanche will have a chance to pick up their fourth consecutive win while facing a former teammate for the first time since his departure. Puck drop at Nationwide Arena is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. MT (7:00 p.m. ET), with the game airing on Altitude TV.
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