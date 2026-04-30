Wedgewood’s Response To The Snub Is Simple: Win The Stanley Cup

The award technically requires only 25 games played to qualify, but in practice, history tells a different story. Since the Vezina Trophy shifted to its current format in 1981-82, winners have almost always carried a heavy workload. The fewest games played by a winner came in a shortened season from Dominik Hasek, who appeared in 41 games during a 48-game year. In a full 82-game schedule, that pace would typically land closer to the high-50s.