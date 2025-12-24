Wedgewood Shuts Out Utah, Makes Case Team Canada Can’t Ignore

DENVER — Team Canada may have to consider adding some more lumber to their Olympic roster.

Recent reports indicate that Scott Wedgewood is not currently being considered among the three Canadian goaltenders for selection to the upcoming Milan Olympic Games roster, despite being tied for the NHL lead in wins (16) and owning the league’s best goals-against average (2.01) and save percentage (.924).

But on the eve of Christmas Eve at Ball Arena, Wedgewood sent a clear message to Team Canada: leaving his name off the roster would be a mistake.

MESSAGE SENT

The 33-year-old turned aside 32 shots to record a shutout as the Avalanche defeated a game Utah Mammoth 1–0. Samuel Girard scored the lone goal, his second of the season, and now has six points in his last six games as Colorado extended its winning streak to six.

The Hockey News broached the subject, asking Wedgewood whether the absence of his name from Team Canada’s reported list of selectees, despite his status as the NHL’s clear top goaltender this season, served as additional motivation. Wedgewood made clear that it does not. He said he pays little attention to what Team Canada says or does, emphasizing that his sole focus remains on playing for the Colorado Avalanche.

“It would (motivate me) if it changed my mindset at all; it doesn’t,” Wedgewood said. “I come into each game trying to play for these guys. Team Canada’s going to do what Team Canada does; they’re going to watch, they’re going to have their people do their own due diligence.

“Each time I go out there, I play for my team; I’m playing for my own preparation and game plan.”

Wedgewood Focused on Winning for Colorado

Regardless of what decision is ultimately made, the only thing within Wedgewood’s control is the level at which he plays. On this night, he delivered a shutout, and there is scarcely a more emphatic way to make a statement.

“Keep playing that way, make their decision tough. Being in the conversation is cool enough and if I’m called upon, that is exactly what this team will get.”

Wedgewood appeared in 19 games for the Avalanche last season after being acquired in a trade from the Nashville Predators on November 30. He posted a 13–4–1 record with a 1.99 goals against average and a .917 save percentage. Now, four games into this season, nearly every meaningful metric has improved, further reinforcing that his performance is no fluke but a continuation of elite play.

Your move, Team Canada.

