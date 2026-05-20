Western Conference Final Sets Stage for Golden Knights-Avalanche Bloody War

The NHL’s highest-scoring playoff team now faces the battle-tested Golden Knights in a Western Conference Final loaded with history, star power and Stanley Cup implications.
DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche are four wins away from a Stanley Cup Final berth.
After winning eight of their first nine playoff games, the Avalanche now turn their attention toward the Vegas Golden Knights in a series that feels less like a conference final and more like an inevitable collision between two modern Western Conference powers.
Game 1 is set for Wednesday night at Ball Arena, where Colorado will attempt to protect home ice against a Vegas team built around depth, pressure and postseason experience. The Avalanche, meanwhile, enter the series looking every bit like the most explosive offensive team remaining in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Colorado finished the regular season with a 2-0-1 record against Vegas, narrowly outscoring the Golden Knights 11-10 across the three meetings.
Colorado’s Offense Has Become a Playoff Avalanche
No team has generated offense more consistently this postseason than Colorado. p
The Avalanche lead the NHL with 4.11 goals per game through nine playoff contests while allowing just 2.56 goals against per night. At five-on-five, Colorado has been even more dominant, producing 2.56 goals per game while surrendering only 1.44.
The puck possession numbers paint an equally commanding picture.
Colorado is averaging 32.6 shots on goal per game while limiting opponents to just 26.1 shots against. Even against a structured Vegas team, the Avalanche held a significant territorial advantage during the regular season series, averaging 32.3 shots per game compared to the Golden Knights’ 25.7.
Special teams could become one of the defining storylines of the series.
Colorado’s power play is operating at 25 percent during the postseason, nearly identical to Vegas’ 25.7 percent mark. The Golden Knights, however, have owned the edge on the penalty kill, entering the conference final at 86.8 percent compared to Colorado’s 79.3 percent.
Vegas has still been one of the NHL’s most complete playoff teams.
The Golden Knights arrive in Denver with an 8-4 postseason record while averaging 3.67 goals per game and allowing 2.58 goals against. Their .915 team save percentage also ranks ahead of Colorado’s .902 mark entering the series.
MacKinnon Continues to Set the Standard
Nathan MacKinnon once again sits at the center of everything Colorado does offensively.
The Avalanche superstar enters the Western Conference Final tied for third in the NHL with seven playoff goals while ranking tied for eighth with 13 points. His ability to dictate pace through the neutral zone has repeatedly overwhelmed opponents throughout the postseason.
MacKinnon has also consistently produced against Vegas throughout his career, recording seven points in seven playoff games against the Golden Knights along with 30 points — including eight goals and 22 assists — in 31 regular-season meetings.
Martin Necas has become one of Colorado’s most important secondary playmakers during the playoff run.
Necas is tied for sixth in the NHL with 10 assists while carrying a plus-10 even-strength goal differential, tied for the second-best mark among all playoff skaters remaining.
Devon Toews continues to provide offensive production from the blue line, ranking seventh among NHL defensemen with eight playoff points. He is tied for fifth among defensemen in assists with six and tied for eighth in goals with two.
Veteran defenseman Brent Burns brings another layer of playoff experience into the matchup. Burns has totaled nine points in 13 postseason games against Vegas during his career, in addition to 16 points in 32 regular-season contests.
Colorado’s Comeback Win Became a Defining Moment
Even dominant playoff runs usually require one game that galvanizes a team.
For Colorado, that moment arrived in Game 5 against the Minnesota Wild.
The Avalanche fell behind 3-0 midway through the first period before mounting one of the most dramatic comebacks of the postseason. Parker Kelly finally broke through in the second period before Jack Drury redirected a Devon Toews point shot late in regulation to cut the deficit to one.
With the net empty and Colorado’s season briefly hanging in the balance, MacKinnon delivered again, scoring with 1:23 remaining to tie the game.
Then came the finish.
At 3:52 of overtime, Brett Kulak blasted home a one-timer off a Martin Necas feed, completing the comeback and sending Ball Arena into chaos as the Avalanche clinched the series in five games.
Instead of becoming a warning sign, the early deficit only reinforced Colorado’s confidence and offensive firepower.
Vegas Brings Its Own Wave of Firepower
The Golden Knights arrive with enough depth to make this a true heavyweight matchup.
Mitch Marner has led Vegas offensively with 18 playoff points while ranking second on the team with 11 assists and third with seven goals. Pavel Dorofeyev enters the series leading the Golden Knights with nine postseason goals, while Jack Eichel has orchestrated much of the attack with a team-leading 14 assists and 15 total points.
Vegas secured its trip to the conference final with a commanding 5-1 victory over Anaheim in Game 6 of the second round.
Marner opened the scoring just 1:02 into the game before Brett Howden added a shorthanded goal and Shea Theodore capitalized on the power play later in the first period. Dorofeyev eventually buried two third-period goals to put the game away.
Now the Golden Knights head into Denver facing the NHL’s highest-scoring playoff team in a series that carries no shortage of history, animosity or championship implications.
For Colorado, the opportunity is obvious.
The Avalanche have looked fast, deep and overwhelming through two rounds.
Vegas may be the first team capable of matching them shift for shift.