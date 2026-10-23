What Connor Hellebuyck’s Move to New Jersey Could Mean for the Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche
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James Carey Lauder - Imagn Images
James Carey Lauder - Imagn Images
Oct 23, 2026 5:08 PMPublished Oct 23, 2026 5:08 PM
Updated Oct 23, 2026 5:43 PM
Connor Hellebuyck’s trade to the New Jersey Devils could create a new challenge for the Colorado Avalanche, especially if the three-time Vezina Trophy winner makes his debut at Ball Arena on Oct. 28.
DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche just got a taste of what the New Jersey Devils can do, falling 4-3 on the road Tuesday. Now, the Devils have added one of the best goaltenders in the NHL, potentially making an already tough matchup even more challenging for Colorado.
The Winnipeg Jets have officially traded Connor Hellebuyck to New Jersey, ending a months-long saga surrounding the star goaltender’s future in Winnipeg. While the trade gives the Devils a major boost between the pipes, it also raises an interesting question for the Avalanche: Could Hellebuyck make his debut against Colorado on Oct. 28 at Ball Arena?
Don’t rule it out.
Assuming the 33-year-old has stayed on top of his conditioning while away from the Jets, he could be ready to go. And what better way for the Devils to make a statement than to put their new star between the pipes against a team they just beat?
Nothing wrong with making a splash, right?
Hellebuyck Has Given the Avalanche Plenty of Headaches
If Hellebuyck does make his debut against Colorado, the Avalanche will have their work cut out for them. The veteran goaltender has been a tough matchup for the club during the regular season, winning five of his last seven starts against Colorado.
During that stretch, Hellebuyck has posted a 1.10 goals-against average and a .943 save percentage.
In other words, “Aw, hell” might be a pretty common reaction among Avalanche fans whenever his name comes up during the regular season.
Hellebuyck has a history of making life difficult for Colorado’s offense, and adding him to an already dangerous Devils roster could make their next meeting even more interesting.
Of course, there’s still the question of how quickly Hellebuyck can get up to speed with his new team. Even an elite goaltender needs time to adjust, and it’s unclear whether New Jersey will be ready to put him in the lineup so soon after the trade.
But if he is ready, the Avalanche could be facing a very different Devils team when they meet again.
The Playoffs Tell a Different Story
As difficult as Hellebuyck has been for Colorado in the regular season, his postseason record against the Avalanche is a different story.
The two teams met in the first round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, with Colorado eliminating Winnipeg in five games. Hellebuyck allowed 24 goals in the series, including six in Winnipeg’s lone victory, and finished with a sub-.900 save percentage.
Former Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin played a major role in that offensive outburst, accounting for nine of Colorado’s 24 goals in the series. His production helped the Avalanche expose Hellebuyck and the Jets’ defense on their way to advancing in five games.
For a goaltender of Hellebuyck’s caliber, those numbers were a major disappointment. And while his regular-season success against Colorado is hard to ignore, the Avalanche have shown they can get to him when it matters most.
Hellebuyck’s overall playoff numbers have also been less impressive than his regular-season résumé. Across 58 career postseason appearances, he has a 24-34 record, a 2.90 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage.
Those numbers don’t erase what he’s accomplished over his career, but they do offer some context for Colorado’s past success against him when the stakes are highest.
A New Challenge for Colorado?
Hellebuyck’s arrival gives New Jersey a legitimate difference-maker in net. With a forward group led by Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt, along with a blue line featuring Dougie Hamilton and Luke Hughes, the Devils already have plenty of talent. Adding a three-time Vezina Trophy winner could make them a much tougher team to deal with.
For the Avalanche, the immediate question is whether Hellebuyck will be ready to face them on Oct. 28. If he is, Colorado will get an early look at what the Devils’ new goaltending setup can bring to the table.
And while Hellebuyck’s playoff struggles against the Avalanche might offer Colorado some confidence for a potential postseason meeting down the road, getting past him in the regular season has been a different challenge entirely.
The Devils have already shown they can beat Colorado without him. If Hellebuyck is in the crease for their next meeting, the Avalanche could have an even bigger problem on their hands.
But if you’re head coach Jared Bednar, you’re probably fine with the long-term picture. Connor Hellebuyck is out of the Central Division.
The Avalanche have another game to deal with first. They face the red-hot Tampa Bay Lightning Thursday night. Puck drop at Ball Arena is set for 7 p.m.
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