What Sam Malinski’s New Deal Means for Cale Makar and the Avalanche

Now that Sam Malinski’s contract extension is in place, the Colorado Avalanche appear to have cleared a meaningful hurdle—one that could help streamline negotiations on another major piece of unfinished business.
Cale Makar, the two-time Norris Trophy winner, becomes eligible to sign a contract extension on July 1, a development that will inevitably draw league-wide attention. His next deal will shape much of the conversation surrounding Colorado’s long-term financial outlook and roster construction.
Still, there is little reason for alarm. According to PuckPedia, the Avalanche are projected to have approximately $42 million in cap space for the 2027–28 season, which coincides with the first year of Makar’s next contract. That level of flexibility places Colorado in a favorable position—not only to retain its franchise defenseman, but to do so without compromising roster depth, structural balance, or long-term planning.
Financial breathing room, however, does not eliminate the need for difficult decisions. If anything, Malinski’s extension brings greater clarity to how the Avalanche may choose to allocate resources along the blue line, particularly among defensemen with overlapping skill sets and increasing cap implications.
Before Makar’s extension comes into focus, attention may turn elsewhere—specifically to Samuel Girard. Girard and Malinski occupy similar roles as puck-moving defensemen, and Malinski’s performance this season has only intensified questions about redundancy on the back end.
The Avalanche have quietly explored the possibility of moving on from Girard for some time, though previous efforts failed to produce a workable outcome. One such instance surfaced in the days leading up to July 1, when Colorado pursued an extension agreement with Ryan Lindgren as a potential replacement. That plan ultimately unraveled, as Lindgren chose to sign with the Seattle Kraken.
With Malinski’s continued emergence, the situation may finally be nearing a tipping point. His rise within the lineup could signal the beginning of the end of Girard’s tenure in Colorado. While a move does not appear imminent, it increasingly feels like a matter of timing rather than intent—raising important questions about what the Avalanche would seek in return and which teams could realistically enter the picture.
As The Hockey News reported last month, the Detroit Red Wings stand out as a logical fit. Colorado remains in search of a long-term solution at third-line center and has shown a clear desire to add more physicality to its lineup. Girard’s skating ability and experience would complement Detroit’s developing blue line, while the Red Wings possess the assets necessary to assemble a compelling return.
How and when this situation gets resolved remains to be seen. But with Malinski signed and Makar’s extension looming, the Avalanche appear to be positioning themselves for the next significant roster move.