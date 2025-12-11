Why Colorado Has No Business Pursuing Quinn Hughes

Quinn Hughes has reportedly hit the trade market, and several teams—most notably the New Jersey Devils and the Detroit Red Wings—are positioned to pursue him in what could become a blockbuster deal.

One team, however, has been absent from the discussion: the Colorado Avalanche. And for good reason. Entertaining a move for Hughes simply doesn’t make sense for Colorado on any level.

Pipe Dream

In a fantasy-draft or video-game universe, the idea of pairing Cale Makar with Quinn Hughes would be electrifying. But in the real world—where roster balance, cap constraints, and long-term planning govern decision-making—such a pairing is little more than a pipe dream.

Reports indicate that the Vancouver Canucks are seeking a young defenseman with the potential to reach Hughes’ caliber, as well as a young second-line center. The Avalanche do have Sam Malinski and Jack Drury, but while Malinski’s development has been promising, he likely doesn’t meet Vancouver’s expectations, and Drury doesn’t fit the need either. Brock Nelson is currently Colorado’s 2C, and although he isn’t exactly young, he signed a three-year, $22.5 million extension in the offseason and has been one of the Avalanche’s best players over the last 10–15 games. Nelson is also on pace for 30 goals this season after scoring 26 last year in a split campaign between the New York Islanders and the Avalanche. It would be asinine to move any of these players.

More importantly, sacrificing two valuable depth pieces would be counterproductive. Colorado’s greatest current strength—one that has helped them ascend to the top of the NHL standings—is its depth. And with Makar due for a sizable extension in the near future, adding Hughes would only complicate things.

We Don't Need Him

Hughes has also made it clear that he wants to join his brothers, Jack and Luke, in New Jersey. Meanwhile, the Red Wings have the right mix of prospects and draft capital to make a legitimate push. The Avalanche, by contrast, lack both the assets and the need. Cale Makar and Devon Toews have been a dominant pairing since the moment they were put together, and breaking them up now just to make room for Hughes would be a risk in itself.

Simply put: Colorado doesn’t need Hughes, and Hughes isn’t headed to Colorado.

There’s no denying that the 26-year-old Hughes is a generational talent. The 2017 first-round pick and former Norris Trophy winner earned the honor after finishing the season with 17 goals and 75 assists for a career-high 92 points. His numbers this year have dipped slightly, with 22 points in 25 games on 2 goals and 20 assists.

