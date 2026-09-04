Why Extending Artturi Lehkonen Won’t Be Easy for the Avalanche
The Avalanche face a difficult financial decision as they weigh whether they can afford to keep one of their most clutch postseason performers in Artturi Lehkonen.
Extending Artturi Lehkonen won't be an easy task for the Colorado Avalanche.
Last month, we at The Hockey News speculated about whether Lehkonen, who was instrumental in helping the Avalanche win the Stanley Cup in 2022, could be forced to leave the team in free agency at the conclusion of the upcoming season.
We cited a few factors, including his age, injury history and style of play, which requires an enormous physical commitment from a relatively undersized player.
That was before Cale Makar signed a record-breaking eight-year, $163.2 million extension that will pay him an average annual value of $20.4 million beginning with the 2027-28 season. We predicted that Makar and his agent, Bartlett Hockey, would come in under that number. Well, we were wrong. And, in hindsight, we probably should have expected Makar to push for a higher number based on two things: He's a generational player, and the six-year, $54 million extension he previously signed was a massive discount for someone of his caliber.
President of hockey operations and general manager Joe Sakic, per Colorado Hockey Now's Aarif Dean, appeared on Altitude Sports Radio on Monday and said extending Lehkonen has become more of a moving target as the Avalanche approach the start of the season.
“We’ll continue talking with Artturi, his representatives, but it’s one of those things that we start the season and see where that goes,” he said.
ASR subsequently provided its own analysis the following day.
“Artturi Lehkonen's gonna be really difficult to get under the fold.”
That could prove to be an accurate statement.
Think about what Lehkonen has meant to this organization. He's one of the more clutch playoff performers in recent NHL history. His goal sent the Montreal Canadiens to the Stanley Cup Final in 2021. The following season, his overtime goal in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final sent the Avalanche to the Stanley Cup Final. He then scored the game-winning goal in Game 6 that clinched the team's third championship in franchise history. More recently, his performance in the Olympics also featured a game-clinching goal.
Say what you want about his injury history, but when he's healthy and on the ice, Lehkonen is always in the mix. He deserves to get what he wants. And if that number is too much for the Avalanche at the beginning, they'll have to get creative, whether that's signing more college free agents, finding free agents willing to take a pay cut, adding more of those gritty depth forwards or finding another defenseman.
The good news is that the Avalanche have a history of doing exactly that and are in the process of getting back to that again. Fabian Lysell is in Colorado on a cheap contract. T.J. Hughes has the potential to become a really good player in the system. Matthew DiMarsico, whom the Avalanche signed late last season out of Penn State University, has a blistering release.
My take: It's possible to bring Lehkonen back, but it isn't going to be easy. However, Martin Necas signed his eight-year, $92 million extension a little over three weeks into the regular season last year. So if the Avalanche don't get a deal done right away, it's no big deal. But no two situations are the same, and not every player has the same wants and needs.
We'll see what happens.