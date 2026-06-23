Why Gavin Brindley Could Be One of Colorado’s Most Important Players

No amount of competitiveness can completely erase the physical disadvantages that come with giving up size and strength to many of the league’s biggest players. Brindley isn’t built to play the same bruising game as someone like Ivan Barbashev, and asking him to fundamentally change who he is as a player probably isn’t realistic. What Colorado can do, however, is continue emphasizing strength training and muscle development so he can better absorb the punishment that comes with his aggressive style.