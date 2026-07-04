Why Nick Blankenburg Could Be Headed Back to Nashville After Brief Avalanche Stint

Nick Blankenburg’s brief stint with the Colorado Avalanche could already be leading back to familiar ground in Nashville as free agency approaches.
Nick Blankenburg's late-season stint with the Colorado Avalanche appears unlikely to continue, with the defenseman now headed to unrestricted free agency and little expectation of a return.
Acquired from the Nashville Predators in March for a fifth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft, Blankenburg arrived as a depth addition to strengthen Colorado's blue line for the stretch run and postseason.
The 27-year-old split the season between the two clubs, recording 21 points (six goals, 15 assists) in 49 games with Nashville before adding three points (two goals, one assist) in 12 regular-season appearances with the Avalanche.
He also suited up in five playoff games, scoring his first career postseason goal in memorable fashion. Blankenburg buried a cross-seam pass from Valeri Nichushkin past Jesper Wallstedt during Colorado's 9-6 victory in Game 1 of its second-round series against the Minnesota Wild. The celebration quickly became one of the defining moments of Colorado's postseason, as Blankenburg launched himself into the glass before Gabriel Landeskog, Brock Nelson, and Cale Makar piled in.
Like Nichushkin, who was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets earlier this offseason, Blankenburg appears headed for a new opportunity.
Well... maybe.
There are still a few scenarios worth considering.
A reunion with Nashville is among the most logical.
Blankenburg quickly became a fan favorite with the Predators after earning his opportunity following time in the AHL. His skating, puck-moving ability, and willingness to play much bigger than his 5-foot-9 frame made him an easy player to appreciate, and he rewarded that confidence with the most productive offensive season of his NHL career.
Then there's the Chris MacFarland factor.
The former Avalanche general manager has made a habit of bringing familiar faces to Nashville since taking over the organization. At this rate, you might as well start calling them the Nashville Predalanche.
Already this offseason, MacFarland has acquired Ross Colton, Isak Posch, Jack Drury, and Chase Bradley in separate trades. He also signed former Avalanche defenseman Jack Ahcan to a two-way contract, continuing to fill the organization with players he already knows well.
A return to Nashville would make sense for more than just hockey.
Blankenburg has been open throughout his career about the importance of his Christian faith, often crediting his relationship with Christ as the foundation of both his life and career. During his time in Colorado, he spoke about sharing that bond with teammates Josh Manson and Brent Burns, relationships that helped him quickly settle into a new organization.
From a hockey perspective, the fit is just as sensible. MacFarland wanted Blankenburg badly enough to trade for him just a few months ago, and Nashville could certainly use an affordable, dependable depth defenseman capable of filling a third-pairing role while providing competition throughout the lineup.
There's also another possibility.
If Blankenburg values familiarity over a fresh start, returning to the Avalanche organization on a two-way contract can't be completely ruled out.
Colorado’s AHL affiliate has undergone significant turnover this offseason. The Eagles lost head coach Mark Letestu after he joined the Vegas Golden Knights as an assistant coach, while T.J. Tynan signed with the Springfield Thunderbirds. Ahcan’s departure to Nashville also opens another spot on the blue line, potentially creating an opportunity should Blankenburg continue his career within the Avalanche organization.
Whether that door is actually open remains to be seen.
For now, though, Nashville feels like the cleanest fit. The organization already knows exactly what Blankenburg brings, MacFarland has shown he's more than willing to reunite with former Avalanche players, and the opportunity to compete for NHL minutes could be more realistic there than with many other clubs.
One thing is certain: wherever Blankenburg signs, he'll be bringing the same relentless motor, underrated offensive instincts, and infectious energy that made him a fan favorite in both Nashville and Colorado in a relatively short amount of time.