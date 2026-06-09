Why The Avalanche Can’t Afford To Let Brent Burns Walk

Brent Burns may be 41 years old, but the leadership, work ethic and culture he brings to the Colorado Avalanche make a compelling case for one more season.
Every organization searches for talent, but the truly special ones find someone who quietly changes the culture the moment he walks through the door.
That’s exactly why the Colorado Avalanche shouldn’t hesitate to bring Brent Burns back for another season.
More Than An Iron Man
At 41 years old, Brent Burns is much closer to the final chapter of an extraordinary NHL career than the beginning, yet his value to the Colorado Avalanche extends far beyond his minutes on the blue line.
His greatest contribution isn't measured by goals, assists or blocked shots. It's measured by habits.
Burns is routinely among the first players to arrive at the rink and one of the last to leave, carrying the same relentless work ethic that first turned heads when he broke into junior hockey with the Couchiching Terriers in 2001.
During training camp and throughout the season, Burns could regularly be found staying long after practice had officially ended, working through extra drills with prospects. The Hockey News watched him spend additional time on the ice with Nikita Prishchepov, offering instruction after most of the rink had already emptied.
There are countless ways to teach the game, but the most effective lessons are often demonstrated rather than spoken.
For a generation of younger players trying to establish themselves, those routines become impossible to ignore.
The Standard Never Changes
Hockey continues to evolve with speed, skill and technology, but one ingredient remains constant on every championship contender: veterans who refuse to lower the standard.
Burns embodies that philosophy.
Despite battling multiple injuries throughout the season, he appeared in every single game, extending his consecutive games played streak to 1,007 regular-season contests. Only Phil Kessel's 1,064-game iron man streak stands ahead of him in NHL history.
That level of consistency cannot be manufactured.
Colorado's younger players see someone who has spent a quarter century preparing the same way every day and understand exactly why longevity isn't an accident.
He can still flatten an opponent when necessary, still fire pucks through traffic and still provide the emotional lift every contender needs during difficult stretches.
Talent helps teams reach the postseason.
Character helps them survive it.
A Locker Room Built On Character
One interaction away from the cameras perfectly illustrates why Burns has earned so much respect throughout the hockey world.
After practice one day, this writer was unexpectedly stopped by Burns inside the locker room. The conversation had nothing to do with systems, analytics or hockey strategy.
Instead, Burns was genuinely interested in hearing my life story, how I arrived at The Hockey News and where the sport fit into my journey.
It wasn't a brief exchange born out of obligation. It was authentic curiosity from someone whose reputation as one of hockey's friendliest personalities is every bit as real as advertised.
That mindset carries over to everything he does, whether it's mentoring prospects, interacting with staff members or setting the daily example for teammates.
Nathan MacKinnon summed up Burns' longevity with a smile before the Western Conference Final against the Vegas Golden Knights.
“I think with Burnsy, he just sleeps a lot — more than anybody,” he stated prior to the beginning of the Western Conference Final series against the Vegas Golden Knights. “He’s like a big bear. He’ll nap between 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and then go to sleep for another 10 hours. It’s crazy. I think that’s a big reason why he’s played so long.”
Whether he's training relentlessly or eating meat harvested from hunts on his ranch, Burns has remained committed to the same disciplined lifestyle that has carried him through 25 professional seasons.
The Perfect Mentor For Colorado's Future
The only major accomplishment missing from Burns' remarkable résumé is a Stanley Cup championship.
His place in the Hockey Hall of Fame feels inevitable.
His impact on Colorado, however, is already happening.
While his 12 goals and 23 assists won't resemble the offensive numbers from his prime, they remain productive contributions from a defenseman entering his 40s. The turnovers became more noticeable as the season wore on, but injuries almost certainly played a role. The Hockey News learned earlier this season that Burns was dealing with an undisclosed injury that would normally sideline most players for weeks.
Instead, he did what he's always done.
He kept playing.
Like a throwback cowboy refusing to quit, Burns fought through the pain and continued launching pucks toward the net, even during Colorado's Western Conference Final sweep against Vegas.
His point wrist shot in Game 2 created Ross Colton's opening goal after generating a rebound in front of Carter Hart, briefly giving the Avalanche momentum before the Golden Knights rallied with three third-period goals to seize control of the series.
Colorado’s future is beginning to arrive.
College standouts T.J. Hughes and Matthew DiMarsico are joining the organization, along with undrafted prospect Nikita Novosyolov. Their development will depend on skill, opportunity and patience.
It will also benefit from sharing a dressing room with someone who has spent decades proving that professionalism is a daily choice.
The numbers will eventually stop.
The iron man streak will eventually end.
One day, Brent Burns will skate off an NHL ice surface for the final time.
But that day doesn’t have to be today.
The Avalanche don’t need him to score 20 goals or play 27 minutes a night. They need him to show the next wave of players what it takes to survive—and thrive—in the world’s best hockey league.
Re-signing Burns for one more season isn’t simply about rewarding a future Hall of Famer. It’s about preserving a culture that championship organizations spend years trying to build.
If Colorado wants its young talent to develop alongside one of the game’s most respected professionals, the decision should be an easy one.
Bring Brent Burns back for another year, let him keep firing pucks from the blue line and mentoring the kids after practice.
If the youngsters leave the ice carrying even a fraction of Burns’ work ethic, humility and attitude, the Avalanche will have gained something far more valuable than another defenseman.
They’ll have inherited a standard.