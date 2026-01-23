Why the Avalanche Don’t Need Artemi Panarin—And Who Actually Makes Sense

For all the smoke surrounding Artemi Panarin and the Colorado Avalanche, the most important detail remains largely overlooked: Colorado doesn’t actually need him.
The rumor has gained traction over the past week, driven in part by reporting from Peter Baugh and Vincent Mercogliano of The Athletic, who identified the Avalanche as a logical destination should Panarin become available. Colorado was heavily involved in Panarin’s 2019 free-agency sweepstakes, with then–general manager Joe Sakic even taking him to dinner in a last-ditch effort to sell him on Denver. That pitch ultimately fell short, as the New York Rangers won the bidding war. Nearly six years later, the notion of Panarin ending up in Colorado feels more absurd than compelling.
The Athletic reported last year that Panarin and Madison Square Garden Sports, the company that owns the Rangers, reached financial settlements with a former team employee following allegations of sexual assault stemming from a road trip in December 2023.
According to the report, the woman alleged that Panarin took her phone during a postgame gathering and told her she could retrieve it by coming to his hotel room. Once there, Panarin allegedly pinned her to the bed before she was able to push him away, recover her phone, and leave the room. No criminal charges were filed, and the matter was resolved through a civil settlement without an admission of wrongdoing.
One of the defining characteristics of this Avalanche team has been its chemistry. The bond inside the locker room is evident, and the sense of brotherhood has consistently translated onto the ice.
While Panarin is undeniably an elite talent, acquiring him would risk alienating a portion of the fanbase—and potentially the locker room as well. It would also require Colorado to part with assets for a move that would be both risky and controversial. With the Avalanche trending toward one of the strongest seasons in franchise history, disrupting that balance would be difficult to justify.
There has already been pushback from some fans over the potential cost of acquiring former Avalanche center Ryan O’Reilly from the Nashville Predators. Panarin represents an entirely different level of commitment. His $11.64 million cap hit is nearly three times O’Reilly’s annual salary, and even with maximum retention from the Rangers, Colorado would almost certainly need to move an additional contract to make the math work.
Colorado doesn’t need another winger. The most pressing need is at third-line center, not on the wing, and pursuing Panarin would be a misuse of time and resources.
If the Avalanche are intent on exploring a deal with the Rangers, Vincent Trocheck would make far more sense. He plays a hard, honest 200-foot game, wins faceoffs, contributes efficiently on special teams, and is defensively reliable. Just as importantly, he comes without the off-ice baggage that would accompany a Panarin acquisition.
There are ways to make a good team better. The challenge is doing so without compromising the culture and human element that helped build it in the first place.