Why the Avalanche Don’t Need Artemi Panarin—And Who Actually Makes Sense

The rumor has gained traction over the past week, driven in part by reporting from Peter Baugh and Vincent Mercogliano of The Athletic, who identified the Avalanche as a logical destination should Panarin become available. Colorado was heavily involved in Panarin’s 2019 free-agency sweepstakes, with then–general manager Joe Sakic even taking him to dinner in a last-ditch effort to sell him on Denver. That pitch ultimately fell short, as the New York Rangers won the bidding war. Nearly six years later, the notion of Panarin ending up in Colorado feels more absurd than compelling.