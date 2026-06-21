Why The Avalanche Don’t Need To Panic This Summer—Even After The Roster Shakeup

Despite a few offseason departures, the Colorado Avalanche may already have internal replacements lined up, suggesting their center depth concerns might be less urgent than they appear.
The Colorado Avalanche don’t look like a team that needs to reinvent anything this summer—but they do look like one that’s quietly reshaping its edges, one decision at a time.
Despite the departure of Zakhar Bardakov, the trade of Ross Colton to the Nashville Predators, and some lingering uncertainty around Jack Drury’s status, Colorado isn’t staring at a summer overhaul. If anything, the organization appears more focused on recalibrating than rebuilding, trusting that much of the answer is already in-house.
Colton, in particular, was always a realistic trade candidate. His 24 points (nine goals, 15 assists) in 72 games didn’t quite align with a $4 million cap hit, even if his value extended beyond the box score. He brought speed, bite, and a willingness to do the unglamorous work—traits that mattered even more when the games tightened in the playoffs, especially after being briefly benched in the opening round. Inside the room, he was well regarded. On the ice, though, the consistency just wasn’t there.
And while his departure has been framed by some as a dent in Colorado’s center depth, the reality is a little more nuanced. Colton has long been more effective on the wing, and the Avalanche have been preparing for this type of roster shift for a while.
That’s where the internal pipeline starts to matter.
Gavin Brindley, acquired last summer from the Columbus Blue Jackets, is one piece of that next wave. So is T.J. Hughes, who signed a one-year entry-level deal for 2026–27 after joining the Colorado Eagles on a professional tryout. Hughes didn’t take long to make an impression—first in a brief regular-season cameo, then in a much larger postseason role.
During Colorado’s run to the Western Conference Final, where the Eagles were ultimately eliminated by the Chicago Wolves, Hughes produced 14 points in 17 games, finishing with four goals and 10 assists. Brindley, his former University of Michigan teammate, wasn’t far behind, adding eight points of his own (three goals, five assists) over that same stretch.
Both have done enough to at least force the conversation. Neither looks like a finished product, but that’s kind of the point.
There’s also a clearer path opening up behind them. With Colton gone, the door swings wider for Hughes. Joel Kiviranta, on an expiring one-year, $1.25 million deal, is expected to hit unrestricted free agency. Zakhar Bardakov has returned to Russia after what sources describe as frustration over inconsistent usage, though Colorado retains his NHL rights should he decide to return.
And if Jack Drury’s situation doesn’t settle into a new deal, the Avalanche could dip further into their organizational depth. One name that suddenly feels more relevant is Ivan Ivan, who already has a track record at the NHL level—40 games in 2024–25 and another nine the year prior.
Ivan’s season with the Eagles only strengthened his case. He posted 15 points in 17 playoff games (three goals, 12 assists), bringing a steady two-way presence and a noticeable penalty-kill impact. He’s not flashy, but he’s the kind of depth forward coaches trust when games tighten and minutes get heavier.
That’s the broader theme here. Colorado doesn’t necessarily need to go shopping for answers down the middle right away. There’s always the option to explore free agency, but internally, the organization already has a cluster of players pushing for real NHL roles.
And in a league where depth often decides everything in May and June, that might be enough reason for the Avalanche to stay patient—and see how much of this they already have in place.