Why The Avalanche Don’t Need To Panic This Summer—Even After The Roster Shakeup

Colton, in particular, was always a realistic trade candidate. His 24 points (nine goals, 15 assists) in 72 games didn’t quite align with a $4 million cap hit, even if his value extended beyond the box score. He brought speed, bite, and a willingness to do the unglamorous work—traits that mattered even more when the games tightened in the playoffs, especially after being briefly benched in the opening round. Inside the room, he was well regarded. On the ice, though, the consistency just wasn’t there.