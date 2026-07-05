Why The Avalanche Should Avoid The Shane Wright Gamble

This is a locker room driven by Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog, Cale Makar, Devon Toews, Brock Nelson, Martin Nečas and Josh Manson—a veteran core that has built one of the NHL's strongest cultures around accountability, preparation and consistency. MacKinnon, in particular, the reigning Maurice Rocket Richard Trophy winner, has never hidden his expectations. If someone isn't pulling their weight, he'll let them know and sometimes in brutal fashion. It's one of the many reasons Colorado has remained among the league's elite for a number of years now.