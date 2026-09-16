Why the Avalanche's Regular Season Record May Not Matter Nearly as Much This Year

The Avalanche may not dominate the regular season like they did a year ago, but their ability to enter the playoffs healthy, deeper and tougher could ultimately matter far more.
The Colorado Avalanche probably aren't going to look quite as unstoppable as they did a year ago.
And that's okay.
After a 121-point regular season, a Presidents' Trophy and a stretch in which Colorado looked almost untouchable, the Avalanche have set an extraordinarily high bar for themselves. Anything short of that kind of dominance is going to invite questions, second-guessing and, inevitably, a little bit of panic.
But there is a danger in judging this team solely by what happens between October and April. The Avalanche don't need to be the best team in the NHL for 82 games. They need to be the best team in the NHL when the games matter most, and that distinction is important heading into the 2026-27 season.
Colorado's regular season last year was remarkable, particularly the first half. The Avalanche became the first team in NHL history to suffer only two regulation losses through their first 40 games, establishing themselves as one of the most dominant teams the league had ever seen over that stretch.
Eventually, however, the season became more complicated. The losses started to pile up more regularly, Colorado limped into the Olympic break, returned a little sluggish and then went through another stretch of uneven hockey before the postseason arrived.
The Avalanche still handled business when the playoffs began, sweeping Los Angeles before eliminating Minnesota in five games. Then came Vegas, and suddenly all of that regular-season dominance felt like a distant memory.
That's why expecting another 121-point season from Colorado may be missing the bigger picture. The Avalanche don't necessarily need to replicate last year's regular-season performance to have a successful season. If anything, there is an argument that the team would be better served by entering the postseason healthy, structurally sound and equipped to handle the teams that have given it problems in recent years.
A 4-2 win and an 8-1 win both count for two points. Nobody remembers how loudly the goal horn sounded in November when the Stanley Cup is being handed out in June.
There were warning signs in Colorado last season, even during stretches when the team looked nearly invincible. Puck management was one of them, while defensive breakdowns were another. Turnovers in dangerous areas repeatedly put pressure on the goaltenders, and Scott Wedgewood came up with more than his share of big saves to keep Colorado afloat. Mackenzie Blackwood did the same after arriving in the second half of the season.
That was a significant reason the Avalanche finished with the William M. Jennings Trophy.
The power play was another concern. Colorado's man advantage struggled badly before the Olympic break before finding its footing afterward, only to become an issue again once the playoffs began.
Those aren't exactly the flaws of an indestructible hockey team, and another problem became impossible to ignore once Colorado reached the postseason: its struggles against teams capable of clogging up the ice, disrupting passing lanes and making life miserable in front of the net.
Dallas has done it. Vegas has done it. Those teams have helped eliminate Colorado from the postseason five times during the post-COVID era.
If the Avalanche are going to finally get through that type of opponent, they need more than speed and skill. They need some bite.
That's where Zach L'Heureux could become particularly important.
Joe Sakic addressed that need by acquiring the forward from Nashville in the deal that sent Jack Drury to the Predators and brought Fedor Svechkov to Colorado. L'Heureux brings an element the Avalanche have been missing for years: someone who can make opponents uncomfortable without sacrificing his ability to contribute offensively.
He's physical, competitive and difficult to play against, but he can also score. That combination could matter considerably more in April and May than it does in November.
Colorado's depth also creates an interesting variable. On paper, the Avalanche may not appear quite as deep as they were last season, but there are plenty of ways that could change over the course of an 82-game schedule.
If Parker Kelly builds on his first season in Colorado, that helps. If Logan O'Connor returns to form, that helps. If Nathan MacKinnon and Martin Necas stay healthy and produce at the level they're capable of, that changes the equation entirely. And if the goaltending remains as reliable as it was last season, Colorado has a foundation it can build around.
Then there are the wild cards. Fabian Lysell and Fedor Svechkov represent two relatively inexpensive options with legitimate upside. If either player earns a larger role and provides more than expected, the Avalanche suddenly have another layer of depth that wasn't necessarily accounted for when the season began.
That's how an NHL roster changes. It's rarely about whether every player performs exactly as expected; it's about finding a few players who give you more than anticipated.
So if Colorado doesn't win by five or six goals every other night, don't panic. If the Avalanche don't win the Presidents' Trophy, that doesn't automatically mean something has gone wrong, and if they don't finish with another franchise-best point total, it shouldn't overshadow what they're actually trying to accomplish.
Because the regular season is only the beginning.
The real test comes when the ice gets tighter, the hits get harder and opponents have seven games to figure out how to take away everything that makes Colorado dangerous. That's where the Avalanche have to be better.
They need to protect the puck, defend more consistently, make their special teams hold up, get dependable goaltending and have enough physicality to keep teams like Dallas and Vegas from dictating the terms of a playoff series.
Most importantly, they need to arrive at the postseason healthy.
If they can do that while maintaining the speed, skill and offensive firepower that made them so dangerous last season, Colorado's Stanley Cup window remains wide open. But it isn't an endless window.
Cale Makar's new eight-year contract carries a $20.4 million annual cap hit beginning after this season. Nathan MacKinnon isn't getting any younger, and the core that has carried this franchise for years is entering another season with the same objective.
The Avalanche don't need to prove they're the best team in hockey in October. They need to prove it come playoff time.
The time to do that is now.