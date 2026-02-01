Why Trading for Nazem Kadri Doesn’t Make Sense for the Avalanche

Kadri is typically a second-line center, but he wouldn’t be replacing Brock Nelson, who was recently named to Team USA for the Milan-Cortina Olympic Games. At 34, Nelson is on pace for one of the best seasons of his career, projected to finish with a career-high 43 goals and 31 assists for 74 points. For context, his previous career-high in points was 75, set with the New York Islanders during the 2022‑23 campaign.