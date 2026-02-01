Why Trading for Nazem Kadri Doesn’t Make Sense for the Avalanche

Forget about Nazem Kadri reuniting with the Colorado Avalanche.
Any trade with the Calgary Flames would demand a significant return, and the team acquiring Kadri would be taking on the remaining four years of his $7 million-per-season contract.
While the Avalanche certainly have the assets to meet Calgary’s demands, doing so would likely come at a steep cost to Colorado’s long-term flexibility—and, more importantly, its chances of competing for a Stanley Cup.
Even if the Flames were to retain 25% of Kadri’s $7 million annual salary, the Avalanche would still be responsible for $5.25 million through the 2028‑29 NHL season—assuming the Flames were even willing to be generous.
Kadri is typically a second-line center, but he wouldn’t be replacing Brock Nelson, who was recently named to Team USA for the Milan-Cortina Olympic Games. At 34, Nelson is on pace for one of the best seasons of his career, projected to finish with a career-high 43 goals and 31 assists for 74 points. For context, his previous career-high in points was 75, set with the New York Islanders during the 2022‑23 campaign.
Kadri himself posted a career-high 87 points during the 2021‑22 season with the Avalanche, tallying 28 goals and 59 assists in 71 regular-season games—a season that culminated in a Stanley Cup championship for Colorado. After the Avalanche were unable to re-sign him, he joined the Flames. While he has put up solid numbers in Calgary, he isn’t quite the player he once was.
Although Kadri could certainly boost production on the third line, the Avalanche’s depth remains their greatest strength. And if Colorado were to pursue a trade, you could likely kiss Parker Kelly goodbye, Ross Colton is probably gone, top prospect Mikhail Gulyayev could be included, and a draft pick might also be on the table.
Even if the Avalanche were willing to go all-in, the bigger question remains: what’s the point? Trading solely to block another team rarely makes sense.
Recent reports indicate that the Central Division’s Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild are showing interest in the 35-year-old forward. The Stars need little introduction: the Avalanche have historically struggled against them in the playoffs, losing five of seven series.
That might tempt some fans to argue for trading for Kadri just to keep him out of Dallas’ hands. But that’s a risky approach. Making a major financial decision just to block one team ignores the bigger picture—you still have to contend with other playoff contenders. Take the Wild, for example: they’re steadily closing in on the top spot that the Avalanche have long held.
Over the past month, while Colorado has hit a rough patch, Minnesota has continued to improve. At 32-14-10, the Wild have 74 points—just seven behind the Avalanche, who sit at 36-8-9 with 81 points.
If one of those teams ends up with Kadri, would it be disappointing? Perhaps, from a nostalgic perspective—but the Avalanche have their own battle to fight. No one will forget the 2022 team and what they accomplished, but the focus must remain on the present.
Chris MacFarland is probably working on a savvy trade as we speak and who knows, we could be wrong on the Kadri situation altogether. Let’s see what this team does to get even better.