Why Vegas Might Be Colorado’s Most Dangerous Test Yet

The Colorado Avalanche may have the NHL’s most dangerous roster, but the battle-tested Vegas Golden Knights possess the structure, physicality, and experience to turn the Western Conference Final into a brutal war of attrition.
The Western Conference Final may feature the NHL’s most explosive offense, but if the Vegas Golden Knights drag this series into the mud, the Colorado Avalanche could suddenly find themselves fighting for every inch of ice instead of flying through it.
Vegas Knows How To Suffocate Elite Teams
The Avalanche enter the series as Presidents’ Trophy winners, armed with overwhelming speed, transition pressure, and the terrifying ability to erase deficits in minutes. Nathan MacKinnon is playing like a force of nature, Cale Makar remains impossible to scheme against for long stretches, and Colorado’s depth has overwhelmed nearly everyone in its path.
But Vegas is built differently than the teams Colorado has steamrolled so far.
This is a veteran-heavy roster that understands how to slow games down emotionally as much as tactically. The Golden Knights are comfortable turning playoff hockey into a trench war — layered defensive coverage, heavy forechecking, punishing board battles, and relentless pressure below the goal line. That style becomes even more dangerous in a seven-game series where adjustments compound over time.
According to reporting from Jesse Granger of The Athletic, Vegas believes it can challenge Colorado by forcing the Avalanche to defend for extended stretches instead of constantly attacking off the rush. Granger’s reporting also highlighted how the Golden Knights want to make Colorado’s defensemen repeatedly absorb contact and wear down physically over the course of the series.
That matters because the Avalanche are entering the conference final less than fully healthy.
Josh Manson remains a major question mark after missing time against Minnesota and skated separately from the main group during Saturday’s practice at Family Sports Center. Artturi Lehkonen and Sam Malinski have also been dealing with injuries, although Malinski did participate with the team while wearing a non-contact jersey. There’s also at least some concern surrounding Cale Makar, who may not be operating at full strength entering the series.
Vegas, meanwhile, enters the series with its own uncertainty surrounding captain Mark Stone, whose health is always worth monitoring this time of year given the physical toll of his style of play.
The Avalanche can survive injuries against lesser opponents because their talent ceiling is outrageous. Against Vegas, though, every missing body — or every star playing below full capacity — changes the complexion of the matchup.
Especially against a Golden Knights team capable of rolling wave after wave of heavy, experienced forwards.
The Battle Below The Dots Could Decide Everything
The obvious headline matchup will center around MacKinnon and Jack Eichel, but this series may ultimately be decided lower in the lineup.
Vegas thrives when it turns games into grinding, territorial battles. Tomas Hertl, Brett Howden, Pavel Dorofeyev, and William Karlsson all excel at extending possessions and creating chaos around the crease. Dorofeyev enters the series leading the NHL playoffs in goals, while Mitch Marner has been the engine of Vegas’ offense with 18 postseason points.
Colorado’s challenge is surviving those long defensive-zone shifts without sacrificing its identity.
The Avalanche are lethal when they attack with pace through the neutral zone. But Vegas has enough structure to clog lanes and enough physicality to force dump-ins rather than controlled entries. If the Golden Knights consistently force Colorado into retrieval hockey instead of rush hockey, the balance of the series changes dramatically.
That’s part of why the Avalanche face a difficult Game 1 decision in goal.
Scott Wedgewood has delivered massive postseason performances and helped stabilize Colorado during critical moments against Minnesota. But MacKenzie Blackwood remains in the picture, creating one of the few legitimate uncertainties surrounding the Avalanche entering the series.
Against Vegas, rebound control and composure under sustained pressure become critical. The Golden Knights create offense through attrition. They don’t always need pretty goals — they just need repeated pressure until coverage finally breaks.
And unlike some previous Colorado opponents, Vegas has the maturity to remain patient waiting for those mistakes.
Colorado’s Speed Threatens To Break The Series Open
For all the reasons Vegas presents a nightmare matchup, the Avalanche still possess something no team can fully prepare for: overwhelming speed combined with elite finishing talent.
MacKinnon can alter a series in a single shift. Makar changes the geometry of the ice whenever he touches the puck. Martin Necas has quietly become one of Colorado’s most dangerous playmakers, posting six points against Vegas during the regular season series.
And perhaps most importantly, Colorado has shown an ability to survive adversity already this postseason.
The comeback against Minnesota in Game 5 revealed something deeper than talent. Down 3-0, the Avalanche never looked emotionally shaken. They simply kept coming until the game cracked open.
Vegas will test Colorado differently than the Kings or Wild did. The Golden Knights are deeper, heavier, more experienced, and far more comfortable playing ugly hockey for long stretches.
But the danger for Vegas is simple: if this series ever opens up, even briefly, the Avalanche can bury opponents faster than anyone left in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
That tension — Vegas trying to suffocate the game while Colorado tries to ignite it — is what could make this Western Conference Final unforgettable.