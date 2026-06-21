Why This Avalanche Stint Ended In A KHL Return
A contractual pathway and limited NHL opportunity ultimately led Zakhar Bardakov to return to the KHL after a brief stint with the Colorado Avalanche.
Zakhar Bardakov’s exit from the Colorado Avalanche wasn’t a surprise inside the organization. It was a path that had always been on the table.
When the Avalanche signed Bardakov out of Russia, his contract included a clause allowing a return to the KHL if he was assigned to the American Hockey League — a detail that quietly shaped the ceiling of his NHL opportunity from the start.
When he arrived in Denver ahead of training camp, his struggles in defensive-zone drills were noticeable. Still, he gradually adapted to the North American game and earned praise from captain Gabriel Landeskog for his work ethic and physical tools.
"He's a really good skater, a powerful guy, and he continues to adapt to this game here," Landeskog said following a December win over the Vancouver Canucks. "I thought he's done a great job. Training camp, he earned that spot, continues to work well and work hard, and it's not easy for anybody."
That early progress, however, never fully translated into a consistent role.
Bardakov scored his first career goal in an 8-4 win over the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 28 and finished the season with one goal and nine assists in 60 games. While he showed flashes of effectiveness, his role remained limited throughout the year.
For much of the season, he averaged roughly six minutes of ice time per game, often buried near the bottom of Colorado’s forward rotation. There was a late-season bump in usage, with his average climbing to just over seven and a half minutes per night down the stretch as injuries and lineup adjustments created additional opportunity, but it didn’t meaningfully change his standing within the group.
The Avalanche also briefly assigned Bardakov to the Colorado Eagles, where he scored a goal in his lone AHL appearance. Under normal circumstances, that assignment would have marked the beginning of a longer developmental stretch in the minors. Instead, it became a turning point.
Because Bardakov wasn’t a traditional prospect.
At 25 and already established in Russia’s top league, he wasn’t arriving in North America as a long-term project meant to spend extended time in the AHL. And with a contractual clause allowing him to return to the KHL if that scenario came into play, the framework of his decision was already in place.
Most players in Colorado’s system work through the AHL to earn NHL opportunity. Bardakov’s path was built differently from the start.
With no clear route to a larger role in Colorado and the option to return home still available, he ultimately chose to continue his career in the KHL.
For the Avalanche, it’s another roster departure in a season defined by turnover. For Bardakov, it’s a return to a league where a more defined role — and more consistent ice time — already awaits.
Bardakov’s departure also doesn’t necessarily close the door on a future NHL return. In most cases involving European signings, the organization retains the player’s NHL rights for a set period of time, meaning the Avalanche would still control his path back to the league if he chooses to revisit North America later.
For now, however, the forward shifts his focus back to a more familiar environment in Russia after a brief and limited stint in Colorado.