Columbus Blue Jackets (34 pts) vs. Anaheim Ducks (42 pts) Game Preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets are at Honda Center to take on the Anaheim Ducks at 10 PM.

Anaheim Ducks - 20-12-2 - 42 Points - 5-4-1 in the last 10 - 2nd in the Atlantic

Columbus Blue Jackets - 14-14-6 - 34 Points - 3-5-2 in the last 10 - 8th in the Metro

Blue Jackets Stats

Power Play - 18.1% - 18th in the NHL

Penalty Kill - 72.0% - 30th in the NHL

Goals For - 98 - 20th in the NHL

Goals Against - 119 - 31st in the NHL

Ducks Stats

Power Play - 17.7% - 21st in the NHL

Penalty Kill - 76.3% - 27th in the NHL

Goals For - 120 - 3rd in the NHL

Goals Against - 120 - 25th in the NHL

Series History vs. The Ducks

Columbus is 32-29-1-8 all-time, and 15-16-1-3 on the road vs. Anaheim.

The Jackets are 2-1-2 in the last 5 games against the Ducks.

The CBJ have gone 5-of-19 on the PP in the last 6 games.

The Blue Jackets have killed off 46 straight Ducks man-advantages.

Who To Watch For The Ducks

Leo Carlsson leads the Ducks 41 points.

Troy Terry and Leo Carlsson lead the team with 24 assists each.

Cutter Gauthier leads Anaheim with 18 goals.

Lukáš Dostál 12-6-1 with a SV% of .905. He started and won last night against the Rangers.

Goalie Carter Ville Husso is 5-3-1 with a SV% of .884. He started and lost against the Jackets this past Tuesday.

CBJ Player Notes vs. Ducks

Zach Werenski has 13 points in 15 games against Anaheim

Boone Jenner has 9 points in his last 16 games against the Ducks.

Sean Monahan has 29 points in 36 games vs. Anaheim.

Injuries

Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 26 Games - IR - No timeline for a return

Mathieu Olivier - Upper Body - Missed 11 Games - IR- No timeline for a return - He is skating

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 67

Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. Bob Wischusen will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 THE FAN, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

