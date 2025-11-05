Columbus Blue Jackets (14 pts) vs. Calgary Flames (8 pts) Game Preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets are on the road to face the Calgary Flames in game two of a five-game road trip.

The Blue Jackets must be careful in this game, as they might just be walking into a trap.

The Flames are currently dead last in the NHL with 8 points and are 2-6-2 in their last 10 games. They did, however, beat the Philadelphia Flyers in Philly last Sunday, so you could call them hot. But as we know, when the Jackets visit Western Canada, it's tough sledding, even when the other team is bad.

For the Jackets, HC Dean Evason said yesterday that young defenseman Denton Mateychuk is fighting an injury and may not be available for tonight's game. Dysin Mayo was called up last week to fill the hole left by injured Erik Gudbranson, and he might make his CBJ debut if Mateychuk can't go.

The Jackets absolutely need to win and get these points in the bank. The entire Eastern Conference is separated by 6 points, and the Metro by 5 points, so every point matters.

Blue Jackets Stats

Power Play - 16.7% - 23rd in NHL

Penalty Kill - 66.7% - 30th in NHL

Goals For - 39 - 19th in NHL

Goals Against - 36 - 11th in NHL

Flames Stats

Power Play - 13.5% - 29th in NHL

Penalty Kill - 77.4% - 18th in NHL

Goals For - 30 - 32nd in NHL

Goals Against - 47 - 26th in NHL

Series History vs. Flames

Columbus is 36-25-0-8 all-time, and 15-15-0-4 on the road vs. Calgary.

The Jackets are 9-3-2 in the last 14 games against the Flames.

The CBJ went 1-1 vs. the Flames last season and are 4-1-1 in the last six.

Who To Watch For The Flames

Blake Coleman leads the Flames with 5 goals.

Nazem Kadri leads all Calgary players with 10 points.

Dustin Wolf has started 12 of 14 games for the Flames. He is 3-8-1 with a SV% of .884%

CBJ Player Notes vs. Flames

Zach Werenski has 11 points in 14 games vs. Calgary.

Sean Monahan has 11 points against his former team.

Charlie Coyle has 14 points in 33 games against the Flames.

Injuries - None

Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 4 games

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 13

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

