Columbus Blue Jackets (14 pts) vs. Edmonton Oilers (16 pts) Game Preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets are on the road to face the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place.

The Edmonton Oilers are going to come into this game angry. The Oilers were absolutely demolished by the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday by a score of 9-1. They will be looking to let out some frustration and blow the doors off the Jackets. They come into the game 4-3-3 in their last 10 games and have lost three straight games, and they desperately need a win.

The Blue Jackets, on the other hand, have also lost three straight and sit at NHL .500 with a record of 7-7. Much like Edmonton, Columbus really needs to break out of this slide. The Jackets typically play tough in Edmonton; they just can't get the wins. All-time, they are 9-23-0-2 on the road inside Rogers Place. Yeah, not good.

Something positive needs to happen for the Dean Evason and the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight.

Blue Jackets Stats

Power Play - 14.7% - 29th in NHL

Penalty Kill - 70.7% - 27th in NHL

Goals For - 43 - 25th in NHL

Goals Against - 45 - 15th in NHL

Oilers Stats

Power Play - 33.3% - 2nd in NHL

Penalty Kill - 81.8% - 12th in NHL

Goals For - 47 - 14th in NHL

Goals Against - 55 - 26th in NHL

Series History vs. Oilers

Columbus is 27-36-3-3 all-time, and 9-23-0-2 on the road vs. Edmonton.

The Jackets are 5-2 in the last 7 games against the Oilers.

The CBJ went 1-1 vs. the Oilers last season.

Who To Watch For The Oilers

Connor McDavid leads the Oilers with 17 assists and 22 points.

Leon Draisaitl leads Edmonton with 10 goals.

Stuart Skinner is 4-4-3 with a SV% of .889.

Calvin Pickard is 5-2-2 with a SV% of .836.

CBJ Player Notes vs. Oilers

Zach Werenski has 8 points in 12 games against the Oilers.

Sean Monahan has 27 points in 45 games.

Cole Sillinger has 9 points in 8 career games against Edmonton.

Injuries - Gudbranson on IR

Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 6 games - IR

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 16

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

