Columbus Blue Jackets (14 pts) vs. New York Islanders (11 pts) Game Preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets travel to Long Island to take on the New York Islanders for the first time this season. Buckle up, as this is the first game of a five-game road trip for Columbus.
The Isles come in to this game losers of 3 of the last 4, but they did beat the Washington Capitals on 10-31 by a score of 3-1.
The Islanders are currently last in the Metro, and last in the Eastern Conference, but don't let that fool you. Even with being in last place, the Isles are only 3 points out of a playoff spot in the East. In fact, the entire Metro is separated by only 7 points.
The Blue Jackets stroll into UBS as the NHL's hottest team. Winners of four straight games, the Jackets are now on the road until November 13th.
Columbus will have their hands full with the New York Islanders tonight.
Injuries - None on IR
TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 12
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.
