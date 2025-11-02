Columbus Blue Jackets (14 pts) vs. New York Islanders (11 pts) Game Preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets travel to Long Island to take on the New York Islanders for the first time this season. Buckle up, as this is the first game of a five-game road trip for Columbus.

The Isles come in to this game losers of 3 of the last 4, but they did beat the Washington Capitals on 10-31 by a score of 3-1.

The Islanders are currently last in the Metro, and last in the Eastern Conference, but don't let that fool you. Even with being in last place, the Isles are only 3 points out of a playoff spot in the East. In fact, the entire Metro is separated by only 7 points.

The Blue Jackets stroll into UBS as the NHL's hottest team. Winners of four straight games, the Jackets are now on the road until November 13th.

Columbus will have their hands full with the New York Islanders tonight.

Blue Jackets Stats

Power Play - 19.2% - 20th in NHL

Penalty Kill - 67.6% - 28th in NHL

Goals For - 37 - 15th in NHL

Goals Against - 33 - 11th in NHL

Islanders Stats

Power Play - 14.6% - 27th in NHL

Penalty Kill - 75.0% - 20th in NHL

Goals For - 37 - 14th in NHL

Goals Against - 39 - 23rd in NHL

Series History vs. Islanders

Columbus is 27-22-1-7, and 9-15-0-3 on the road all-time vs. the Islanders.

The CBJ are 1-5-1 in the last 7 games at UBS Arena.

The Jackets went 3-1 against the Islanders last season.

Who To Watch For The Islanders

Bo Horvat leads the Isles with 7 goals and 12 points.

Mathew Barzal leads the team with 6 assists.

Matthew Schaefer, the young stud defenseman, has 3 goals and 8 points.

Ilya Sorokin is 3-4-1 with a .877 SV%. He last played on October 31st.

David Rittich is 2-1-0 with a SV% of .901. He last played on October 30th.

CBJ Player Notes vs. Islanders

Sean Monahan has 17 points in 20 career games against NYI.

Cole Sillinger has 4 points in his last 4 games against the Isles.

Elvis Merzlikins has the most recent shutout of the Islanders on Oct. 30, 2024.

Injuries - None on IR

Erik Gudbranson - Back tightness - Missed 3 games

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 12

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.

Let us know what you think below.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.