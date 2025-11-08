Columbus Blue Jackets (14 pts) vs. Vancouver Canucks (14 pts) Game Preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets are on the road to face the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena tonight.

The Vancouver Canucks come into this game 6th in the Pacific Division, 12th in the West, and 28th in the league. They've gone 4-6-0 in the last 10 and have lost 2 of their last 3 games.

But much like every team in the league, just because they've lost a few games doesn't make them any less dangerous. Couple that with the fact that Rogers Arena is a factory of sadness for the Blue Jackets, and tonight might be a long night for the CBJ. Columbus is 11-17-0-6, all-time in Vancouver.

Columbus has lost two straight games since their four-game winning streak and will be looking to pick up two points. Expect lineup changes for tonight, as Denton Mateychuk should return from missing the game against Calgary.

Blue Jackets Stats

Power Play - 16.1% - 25th in NHL

Penalty Kill - 68.4% - 30th in NHL

Goals For - 40 - 25th in NHL

Goals Against - 41 - 13th in NHL

Canucks Stats

Power Play - 19.2% - 19th in NHL

Penalty Kill - 68.0% - 31st in NHL

Goals For - 40 - 23rd in NHL

Goals Against - 50 - 26th in NHL

Series History vs. Canucks

Columbus is 26-32-2-9 all-time, and 11-17-0-6 on the road vs. Vancouver.

The Jackets are 7-3-1 in the last 11 games against the Canucks.

The CBJ went 1-1 vs. the Canucks last season.

Who To Watch For The Canucks

Columbus native Kiefer Sherwood leads the Canucks with 9 goals.

Conor Garland leads Vancouver with 8 assists and 11 points.

Thatcher Demko is 5-4-0 with a .912 SV%. He last played on November 3rd against Nashville and won.

Kevin Lankinen is 2-4-0 with a SV% of .880. He last played on November 5th, a loss against Chicago.

CBJ Player Notes vs. Canucks

Zach Werenski has 8 points in 14 games against the Canucks.

Sean Monahan has 29 points in 48 games.

Kirill Marchenko has 6 points in 5 games vs. Vancouver.

Elvis Merzlikins is 5-2-1 with an .892 SV% against Vancouver.

Injuries - Gudbranson on IR

Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 4 games - IR

Denton Mateychuk - Undisclosed - Missed 1 game

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 15

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

