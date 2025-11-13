Columbus Blue Jackets (17 pts) vs. Edmonton Oilers (20 pts) Game Preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets are at home tonight to face the Edmonton Oilers at Nationwide Arena.

The Blue Jackets will have one thing on their mind tonight - Revenge. The good news for Columbus is that they have played Edmonton very tough at home in their history, going 18-13-3-1 inside the friendly confines of Nationwide Arena. The other good news is that Edmonton played last night in Philadelphia and had to go to overtime, so hopefully they're nice and worn out.

The bad news? The Jackets lost their Captain, Boone Jenner, to an upper-body injury against Seattle on Tuesday night, and his status is uncertain. The fact that the PR team announced that he wouldn't return just a few minutes after he left the game is not a good sign. The Cleveland Monsters also called up forward Chongmin Lee from the ECHL's Bloomington Bison on Wednesday night, which means the CBJ might call up an extra forward before tonight's game.

The Blue Jackets currently sit 8th in the Metro, 14th in the East, and 26th in the league.

Blue Jackets Stats

Power Play - 15.0% - 29th in NHL

Penalty Kill - 72.7% - 27th in NHL

Goals For - 48 - 20th in NHL

Goals Against - 51 - 21st in NHL

Oilers Stats

Power Play - 32.6% - 3rd in NHL

Penalty Kill - 82.6% - 9th in NHL

Goals For - 54 - 13th in NHL

Goals Against - 60 - 26th in NHL

Series History vs. Oilers

Columbus is 27-37-3-3 all-time, and 18-13-3-1 at home vs. Edmonton.

The Jackets are 5-2-1 in the last 8 games against the Oilers.

The CBJ went 1-1 vs. the Oilers last season.

Who To Watch For The Oilers

Connor McDavid leads the Oilers with 17 assists and 24 points. He also has 36 points in 19 career games vs. Columbus.

Leon Draisaitl leads Edmonton with 10 goals.

Calvin Pickard is 5-2-2 with a SV% of .836.

CBJ Player Notes vs. Oilers

Zach Werenski has 9 points in 13 games against the Oilers.

Sean Monahan has 28 points in 46 games.

Adam Fantilli has 5 points in 4 games against Edmonton

Injuries - Gudbranson on IR

Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 8 games - IR

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 20

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on ESPN+ & HULU. John Buccigross will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.

Let us know what you think below.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.