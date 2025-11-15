Columbus Blue Jackets (19 pts) vs. New York Rangers (20 pts) Game Preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets are at home tonight to face the New York Rangers.
The Blue Jackets welcome the best road team in the NHL into NWA tonight, so this won't be an easy game at all.
The Rangers are 8-1-1 on the road this season, with their only regulation loss coming at the hands of the lowly Calgary Flames back on October 26th. Before that, they suffered an overtime loss to Toronto on October 16th. That makes five wins straight on the road for the Rangers.
The Blue Jackets are coming off a 5-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night. The win marked their second straight after losing 4 in a row on a western Canada trip. The schedule doesn't get any easier, so they need to play the way they know how and score some goals to stay in the insane Metro Division race.
Blue Jackets Stats
Rangers Stats
Series History vs. Rangers
Who To Watch For The Rangers
CBJ Player Notes vs. Rangers
Injuries - Gudbranson on IR
TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 22
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 93.3 The Bus, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.
