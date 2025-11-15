Columbus Blue Jackets (19 pts) vs. New York Rangers (20 pts) Game Preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets are at home tonight to face the New York Rangers.

The Blue Jackets welcome the best road team in the NHL into NWA tonight, so this won't be an easy game at all.

The Rangers are 8-1-1 on the road this season, with their only regulation loss coming at the hands of the lowly Calgary Flames back on October 26th. Before that, they suffered an overtime loss to Toronto on October 16th. That makes five wins straight on the road for the Rangers.

The Blue Jackets are coming off a 5-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night. The win marked their second straight after losing 4 in a row on a western Canada trip. The schedule doesn't get any easier, so they need to play the way they know how and score some goals to stay in the insane Metro Division race.

Blue Jackets Stats

Power Play - 14.6% - 30th in NHL

Penalty Kill - 73.9% - 26th in NHL

Goals For - 53 - 18th in NHL

Goals Against - 55 - 19th in NHL

Rangers Stats

Power Play - 15.2% - 28th in NHL

Penalty Kill - 81.6% - 11th in NHL

Goals For - 48 - 25th in NHL

Goals Against - 46 - 6th in NHL

Series History vs. Rangers

Columbus is 24-24-1-6 all-time, and 13-16-0-1 at home vs. New York.

The Jackets are 3-3-2 in the last 8 vs. the Rangers.

The CBJ went 1-2-2 vs. the NYR last season.

Who To Watch For The Rangers

Will Cuylle leads the Rangers with 6 goals.

Adam Fox leads the team with 12 assists.

Aetemi Panarin leads the Rangers with 16 points.

Goalie Igor Shesterkin is 6-6-2 with a .909 SV%. He won his last start on Nov. 12 against Tampa.

Columbus Legend Jonathan Quick is 3-1-0 with a .950 SV%. He won his last start on Nov 7 against Detroit.

CBJ Player Notes vs. Rangers

Zach Werenski has 18 points in 26 games against the Rangers.

Sean Monahan has 12 points in 17 games.

Charlie Coyle has 20 points in 32 career games vs. NYR.

Injuries - Gudbranson on IR

Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 9 games - IR

Boone Jenner - Upper Body - Missed 1 Game

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 22

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 93.3 The Bus, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

