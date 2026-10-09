Columbus Blue Jackets (2 pts) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (4 pts) Game Preview

Charlie Coyle has tallied 7-15-22 with four multi-point efforts in 38 career GP against Pittsburgh and has points in seven of his last nine games (3-5-8).

Conor Garland has picked up 3-4-7 in 13 career matchups vs. Pittsburgh with points in three of his past four matchups (1-2-3).

Sean Monahan has collected 6-9-15 in 27 career games against the Penguins, with points in four of his last five games (1-4-5) and 3-6-9 in his last 11 overall.

Dmitri Voronkov has tallied 6-1-7 in 11 career contests against Pittsburgh, with all points in his last seven games.