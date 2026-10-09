Columbus Blue Jackets (2 pts) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (4 pts) Game Preview

Columbus Blue Jackets
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Oct 9, 2026 11:30 AMPublished Oct 9, 2026 11:30 AM
The Blue Jackets are 13-11-6 at home against Pittsburgh, and 20-30-11 all-time.
The Columbus Blue Jackets are back at home tonight after a 5-day break to play the Pittsburgh Penguins at Nationwide Arena.
Pittsburgh Penguins - 2-2-0 - 4 Points - Lost 2 - 4th in the Metro
Columbus Blue Jackets - 1-1-0 - 2 Points - Lost 1 - 5th in the Metro
Team Notes Per CBJ PR
- The Blue Jackets have played a league-low 2 games so far this season, and haven't played since October 3rd.
- This is the first of two back-to-backs this month as they travel to St. Louis on Saturday.
Player Notes Per CBJ PR
- Charlie Coyle has tallied 7-15-22 with four multi-point efforts in 38 career GP against Pittsburgh and has points in seven of his last nine games (3-5-8).
- Conor Garland has picked up 3-4-7 in 13 career matchups vs. Pittsburgh with points in three of his past four matchups (1-2-3).
- Sean Monahan has collected 6-9-15 in 27 career games against the Penguins, with points in four of his last five games (1-4-5) and 3-6-9 in his last 11 overall.
- Dmitri Voronkov has tallied 6-1-7 in 11 career contests against Pittsburgh, with all points in his last seven games.
- Zach Werenski has earned 6-12-18 in 25 career games vs. Pittsburgh, including points in three consecutive contests (2-3-5), as well as having 4-6-10 in his last eight matchups against the Penguins.
Blue Jackets Stats
- Power Play - 40.0 - 2nd in the NHL
- Penalty Kill - 66.7% - 26th in the NHL
- Goals For - 7 - 10th in the NHL
- Goals Against - 7 - 5th in the NHL
Penguins Stats
- Power Play - 30.8% - 10th in the NHL
- Penalty Kill - 90.0% - 6th in the NHL
- Goals For - 18 - 3rd in the NHL
- Goals Against - 13 - 25th in the NHL
Series History vs. The Penguins
- The Blue Jackets are 13-11-6 at home against Pittsburgh, and 20-30-11 all-time.
- Columbus went 2-0-2 in 2025-26.
- Columbus has earned points in four consecutive games against Pittsburgh (2-0-2), tying for the longest run of that kind in franchise history (2nd instance, other: 2/17/01 - 12/31/03, 2-0-2).
- The Jackets have earned points in seven of the past eight games (5-1-2) and have earned points in nine of the last 13 contests in the overall series (6-4-3).
- 15 of the last 17 games in the overall series have seen the winning team score 4-plus goals (including SO goals).
Who To Watch For The Penguins
- Tommy Novak leads the team with 5 points.
- Sidney Crosby has 0 goals and 2 assists.
- Erik Karlsson leads the Pens with 4 assists.
- Artūrs Šilovs is 2-1 with an .859 SV%.
Injured Reserve & Other Injuries
- Dante Fabbro - Broken Hand - IR - 2 Games Missed
- Isac Lundestrom - Achilles Surgery - LTIR - 2 Games Missed
- Ivan Provorov - Lower Body - IR - 2 Games Missed
TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 10
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be simulcast on The Blue Jackets Hockey Network and 97.1 The Fan, with Steve Mears behind the mic doing the play-by-play.
TV: CBJHN (Spectrum HD Ch. 320/1320; IP Ch. 349; Prime Video, Fubo)
Next Up For Columbus: The CBJ take on the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight at 7 PM.
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