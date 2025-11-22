Columbus Blue Jackets (24 pts) vs. Detroit Red Wings (25 pts) Game Preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets are on the road to take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesers Arena.

The Detroit Red Wings come into this game having gone 4-5-1 in their last 10 games, which includes a 5-0 loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday.

The Red Wings currently sit 1st in the Atlantic Division and 4th in the Eastern Conference with 25 points.

The Blue Jackets are coming off of an emotional road win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Center Adam Fantilli had three points playing in his hometown, and in front of close to 150 friends and family.

Now it's Zach Werenski's turn. He thoroughly enjoys playing in his hometown as well. Werenski has 8 points in 15 career games in Detroit. He also has 20 career points in 25 games against the Red Wings, including 6 points in three games last season.

With 24 points, the CBJ currently sit 6th in the Metro, 9th in the East, and 18th in the league.

Blue Jackets Stats

Power Play - 16.7% - 23rd in the NHL

Penalty Kill - 73.1% - 27th in the NHL

Goals For - 62 - 19th in the NHL

Goals Against - 60 - 20th in the NHL

Red Wings Stats

Power Play - 21.4% - 14th in the NHL

Penalty Kill - 81.7% - 13th in the NHL

Goals For - 60 - 22nd in the NHL

Goals Against - 67 - 22nd in the NHL

Series History vs. The Red Wings

Columbus is 48-52-1-14 all-time, and 21-28-0-7 on the road vs. Detroit.

The CBJ are 29-13-4 in the last 13 seasons.

The Jackets are 14-5-3 at Little Caesers Arena in the last 22 games.

The CBJ went 2-1 vs. the Wings last season, including a 5-3 win in the 2025 Stadium Series Games at Ohio Stadium.

Who To Watch For The Red Wings

Patrick Kane has 86 points in 64 career games against Columbus.

Dylan Larkin leads the Red Wings with 12 goals and 24 points.

Lucas Raymond leads the team with 16 assists.

Goalie Cam Talbot is 8-2-0 with a .897 SV%. His last start was on November 18 in a win against Seattle.

John Gibson is 4-6-1 with a SV % of .870. His last start was on November 20 in a 5-0 loss to the Islanders.

CBJ Player Notes vs. Red Wings

Zach Werenski has 20 points in 25 career games against Detroit.

Charlie Coyle has 14 points in 30 games.

Sean Monahan has 16 points in 21 games vs. the Red Wings.

Injuries

Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 13 games - IR

Boone Jenner - Upper Body - Missed 5 Games - IR

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 30

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 93.3 The Bus, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

