Columbus Blue Jackets (25 pts) vs. Washington Capitals (24 pts) Game Preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets are on the road to take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena.

The Washington Capitals come into this game with a 5-4-1 record in their last 10 games, having lost three of their last six. They lost last Saturday night to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Caps currently sit 7th in the Metro, 12th in the East, and 23rd in the League.

Despite their current record, the Jackets always have a hard time playing at Capital One Arena and tonight will be no different. Both clubs have special teams that aren't very good, so 5-on-5 play will determine who wins this game.

Tom Wilson and Alex Ovechkin will punish this team if they're not careful.

Blue Jackets Stats

Power Play - 17.7% - 22nd in the NHL

Penalty Kill - 74.1% - 28th in the NHL

Goals For - 65 - 20th in the NHL

Goals Against - 70 - 24th in the NHL

Capitals Stats

Power Play - 14-7% - 27th in the NHL

Penalty Kill - 71.8% - 29th in the NHL

Goals For - 71 - 8th in the NHL

Goals Against - 60 - 9th in the NHL

Series History vs. The Capitals

Columbus is 21-27-1-10 all-time, and 10-14-1-4 on the road vs. Washington.

The Jackets are 6-5-1 at Capital One Arena in the last 12 games.

The CBJ went 2-1-1 vs. the Caps last season.

The Capitals won the first meeting of the season 5-1 on October 24th.

Who To Watch For The Capitals

Tom Wilson leads the Caps with 11 goals and 21 points.

Alex Ovechkin has 10 goals on the season.

Dylan Strome and John Carlson lead Washington with 15 assists each.

Goalie Logan Thompson is 8-6-1 with a .910 SV%. His last start was on Nov. 22, which was a loss to Tampa Bay. He was chased from this game.

Charlie Lindgren is 3-3-1 with a SV% of .889. His last start was on Nov. 20th against Montreal.

CBJ Player Notes vs. Capitals

Zach Werenski has 20 points in 26 career games against Washington.

Charlie Coyle has 14 points in 31 games.

Sean Monahan has 17 points in 22 games vs. the Caps.

Injuries

Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 14 games - IR

Boone Jenner - Upper Body - Missed 6 Games - IR

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 32

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

