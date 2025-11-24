Columbus Blue Jackets (25 pts) vs. Washington Capitals (24 pts) Game Preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets are on the road to take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena.
The Washington Capitals come into this game with a 5-4-1 record in their last 10 games, having lost three of their last six. They lost last Saturday night to the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The Caps currently sit 7th in the Metro, 12th in the East, and 23rd in the League.
Despite their current record, the Jackets always have a hard time playing at Capital One Arena and tonight will be no different. Both clubs have special teams that aren't very good, so 5-on-5 play will determine who wins this game.
Tom Wilson and Alex Ovechkin will punish this team if they're not careful.
Blue Jackets Stats
Capitals Stats
Series History vs. The Capitals
Who To Watch For The Capitals
CBJ Player Notes vs. Capitals
Injuries
TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 32
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.
