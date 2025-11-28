Columbus Blue Jackets (26 pts) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (27 pts) Game Preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets are at home to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight at Nationwide Arena.

The Pittsburgh Penguins come into Columbus having gone 3-4-3 in their last 10 games and are losers of 5 of 7. They currently sit with 27 points and are 5th in the Metro.

The Metro Division is wacky right now, so every single point matters. The New Jersey Devils sit atop the Metro with 31 points, while the Blue Jackets and Rangers sit 7th and 8th with 26 points. So, Columbus would be wise to win this game in regulation and not let the Pens get any points.

The Blue Jackets are 4-2-4 in their last 10 games and can beat this struggling Penguins team.

Blue Jackets Stats

Power Play - 16.1% - 25th in the NHL

Penalty Kill - 74.6% - 27th in the NHL

Goals For - 67 - 25th in the NHL

Goals Against - 77 - 24th in the NHL

Penguins Stats

Power Play - 31.4% - 1st in the NHL

Penalty Kill - 85.2% - 5th in the NHL

Goals For - 68 - 23rd in the NHL

Goals Against - 57 - 2nd in the NHL

Series History vs. The Penguins

Columbus is 19-30-9 all-time, and 13-11-4 at home vs. Pittsburgh.

The Jackets are 5-4-1 in the last 10 against the Pens overall, and 5-5 in the last 10 at home.

The CBJ are 1-0 against the Pens this season.

Who To Watch For The Penguins

Sidney Crosby leads the Pens with 13 goals.

Evgeni Malkin leads the team with 18 assists and 24 points.

Goalie Tristan Jarry is 6-2-0 with a SV% of .914. His last start was on November 27th against the Sabres.

Arturs Silovs is 4-3-4 with a SV% of .907. His last start was on November 21st against the Wild.

CBJ Player Notes vs. Penguins

Zach Werenski has a stat line of 4-9-13 in 22 career games against Pittsburgh.

Adam Fantilli has 3 points in 5 games against the Pens.

Injuries

Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 16 games - IR

Boone Jenner - Upper Body - Missed 8 Games - IR

Kirill Marchenko - Lower Body - Missed 2 Game

Mathieu Olivier - Upper Body - Missed 1 Game

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 39

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 93.3 The Bus, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

