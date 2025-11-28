Columbus Blue Jackets (26 pts) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (27 pts) Game Preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets are at home to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight at Nationwide Arena.
The Pittsburgh Penguins come into Columbus having gone 3-4-3 in their last 10 games and are losers of 5 of 7. They currently sit with 27 points and are 5th in the Metro.
The Metro Division is wacky right now, so every single point matters. The New Jersey Devils sit atop the Metro with 31 points, while the Blue Jackets and Rangers sit 7th and 8th with 26 points. So, Columbus would be wise to win this game in regulation and not let the Pens get any points.
The Blue Jackets are 4-2-4 in their last 10 games and can beat this struggling Penguins team.
Blue Jackets Stats
Penguins Stats
Series History vs. The Penguins
Who To Watch For The Penguins
CBJ Player Notes vs. Penguins
Injuries
TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 39
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 93.3 The Bus, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.
