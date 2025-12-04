Columbus Blue Jackets (29 pts) vs. Detroit Red Wings (30 pts) Game Preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets are at home take on the Detroit Red Wings at Nationwide Arena.

Detroit comes into Columbus having gone 4-4-2 in their last 10 games and are losers of 4 of their last 5. They did win their last game against the Bruins on Tuesday, however.

The Red Wings beat the Jackets back on November 22nd when Columbus blew a 3-1 third-period lead. They then lost the game 1:50 into the overtime period.

The Blue Jackets last game was a win on Monday night in New Jersey. It was a spirited game that saw four fights and 74 combined penalty minutes. The Jackets went down 2-0 in the first three minutes of the game but battled back by scoring three times in the third period to upend the Devils. It was a game that everybody wanted to see - A game that saw them battle back and keep a third period lead for the win.

The Jackets currently sit 8th in the Metro, 13th in the East, and 19th in the NHL.

Blue Jackets Stats

Power Play - 16.4% - 23rd in the NHL

Penalty Kill - 74.2% - 28th in the NHL

Goals For - 75 - 24th in the NHL

Goals Against - 84 - 20th in the NHL

Red Wings Stats

Power Play - 21.6% - 11th in the NHL

Penalty Kill - 79.5% - 23rd in the NHL

Goals For - 80 - 14th in the NHL

Goals Against - 92 - 28th in the NHL

Series History vs. The Red Wings

Columbus is 48-52-1-15 all-time, and 27-24-1-7 at home vs. Detroit.

The CBJ are 2-1-2 in the last 5 against the Red Wings.

The Jackets are 29-13-5 in the last 47 games.

Who To Watch For The Red Wings

Patrick Kane has 88 points in 65 career games against Columbus.

Dylan Larkin leads the Red Wings with 14 goals and 30 points.

Lucas Raymond leads the team with 20 assists.

Goalie Cam Talbot is 9-4-1 with a .888 SV%. His last start was on November 29th.

John Gibson is 5-7-1 with a SV % of .868. His last start was on December 2nd against the Boston Bruins.

CBJ Player Notes vs. Red Wings

Zach Werenski has 22 points in 26 career games against Detroit.

Charlie Coyle has 14 points in 31 games.

Sean Monahan has 17 points in 22 games vs. the Red Wings.

Injuries

Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 18 Games - IR - No timeline for a return

Boone Jenner - Upper Body - Missed 10 Games - IR - Could return this week

Mathieu Olivier - Upper Body - Missed 3 Games - IR- No timeline for a return

Kirill Marchenko - Lower Body - Missed 4 Games - Day to day

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 47

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on ESPN+ & HULU. John Buccigross will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.

Let us know what you think below.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.