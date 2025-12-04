Columbus Blue Jackets (29 pts) vs. Detroit Red Wings (30 pts) Game Preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets are at home take on the Detroit Red Wings at Nationwide Arena.
Detroit comes into Columbus having gone 4-4-2 in their last 10 games and are losers of 4 of their last 5. They did win their last game against the Bruins on Tuesday, however.
The Red Wings beat the Jackets back on November 22nd when Columbus blew a 3-1 third-period lead. They then lost the game 1:50 into the overtime period.
The Blue Jackets last game was a win on Monday night in New Jersey. It was a spirited game that saw four fights and 74 combined penalty minutes. The Jackets went down 2-0 in the first three minutes of the game but battled back by scoring three times in the third period to upend the Devils. It was a game that everybody wanted to see - A game that saw them battle back and keep a third period lead for the win.
The Jackets currently sit 8th in the Metro, 13th in the East, and 19th in the NHL.
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on ESPN+ & HULU. John Buccigross will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.
