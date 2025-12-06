Columbus Blue Jackets (31 pts) vs. Florida Panthers (26 pts) Game Preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets and Florida Panthers play today at Amerant Bank Arena.

Blue Jackets Stats

Power Play - 18.8% - 16th in the NHL

Penalty Kill - 71.8% - 30th in the NHL

Goals For - 80 - 20th in the NHL

Goals Against - 89 - 20th in the NHL

Panthers Stats

Power Play - 17.9% - 20th in the NHL

Penalty Kill - 80.5% - 19th in the NHL

Goals For - 76 - 25th in the NHL

Goals Against - 82 - 17th in the NHL

Series History vs. The Panthers

Columbus is 26-21-0-6 all-time, and 10-14-0-2 on the road vs. Florida.

The CBJ are 2-8-2 in the last 12 against Florida.

The Jackets went 0-2-1 last season against the Cats.

Who To Watch For The Panthers

Brad Marchand leads the Panthers with 15 goals and 27 points.

Anton Lundell leads Florida with 14 points.

Sergei Bobrovsky is 10-8-1 with a SV% of .886. His last start was on December 4th.

Daniil Tarasov is 2-4-1 with a SV% of .907. His last start was on November 28th.

CBJ Player Notes vs. Panthers

Zach Werenski has 15 points in 25 career games against Florida. He also has a hat trick against Bobrovsky

Charlie Coyle has 15 points in 30 games.

Sean Monahan has 14 points in 19 games vs. the Panthers.

Injuries

Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 19 Games - IR - No timeline for a return

Boone Jenner - Upper Body - Missed 11 Games - IR - Could return this week

Mathieu Olivier - Upper Body - Missed 4 Games - IR- No timeline for a return

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 50

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 93.3 The Bus, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

