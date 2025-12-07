Columbus Blue Jackets (32 pts) vs. Washington Capitals (37 pts) Game Preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets are on the road to take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena.

Blue Jackets Stats

Power Play - 19.1% 15th in the NHL

Penalty Kill -70.7% - 30th in the NHL

Goals For - 86 - 13th in the NHL

Goals Against - 96 - 26th in the NHL

Capitals Stats

Power Play - 16.7% - 23rd in the NHL

Penalty Kill - 74.4% - 28th in the NHL

Goals For - 101 - 2nd in the NHL

Goals Against - 72 - 5th in the NHL

Series History vs. The Capitals

Columbus is 21-27-1-10 all-time, and 10-14-1-4 on the road vs. Washington.

The Jackets are 6-6-1 at Capital One Arena in the last 13 games.

The CBJ went 2-1-1 vs. the Caps last season.

The Capitals have won both meetings this season by a combined score of 10-2.

Who To Watch For The Capitals

Tom Wilson leads the Caps with 17 goals and 31 points.

Alex Ovechkin has 14 goals on the season.

Dylan Strome and John Carlson lead Washington with 17 assists each.

Goalie Logan Thompson is 12-6-1 with a .919 SV%. His last start was on December 5th.

Charlie Lindgren is 5-3-1 with a SV% of .893. His last start was on December 3rd against San Jose

CBJ Player Notes vs. Capitals

Zach Werenski has 20 points in 27 career games against Washington.2

Charlie Coyle has 14 points in 32 games.

Sean Monahan has 17 points in 23 games vs. the Caps.

Injuries

Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 20 Games - IR - No timeline for a return

Boone Jenner - Upper Body - Missed 12 Games - IR - Could return this week

Mathieu Olivier - Upper Body - Missed 5 Games - IR- No timeline for a return

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 53

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

