Columbus Blue Jackets (32 pts) vs. Anaheim Ducks (41 pts) Game Preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets are home to take on the Anaheim Ducks at 7 PM.

Anaheim Ducks - 20-12-1 - 41 Points - 6-4-0 in the last 10 - 2nd in the Atlantic

Columbus Blue Jackets - 13-13-6 - 32 Points - 2-5-3 in the last 10 - 8th in the Metro

Blue Jackets Stats

Power Play - 19.0% - 17th in the NHL

Penalty Kill - 71.6% - 30th in the NHL

Goals For - 92 - 23rd in the NHL

Goals Against - 111 - 29th in the NHL

Ducks Stats

Power Play - 17.9% - 22nd in the NHL

Penalty Kill - 75.0% - 28th in the NHL

Goals For - 114 - 3rd in the NHL

Goals Against - 108 - 24th in the NHL

Series History vs. The Ducks

Columbus is 31-29-1-8 all-time, and 16-13-0-5 at home vs. Anaheim.

The Jackets are 0-2-4 in the last 6 games at NWA against the Ducks.

The CBJ went 0-1-1 vs. the Ducks last season.

Who To Watch For The Ducks

Leo Carlsson leads the Ducks with 17 goals and 40 points.

Troy Terry leads the team with 24 assists.

Lukáš Dostál 12-6-1 with a SV% of .905. He started and won last night against the Rangers.

Goalie Carter Ville Husso is 5-3-0 with a SV% of .888.

CBJ Player Notes vs. Ducks

Zach Werenski has 10 points in 14 games against Anaheim

Boone Jenner has 7 points in his last 15 games against the Ducks.

Sean Monahan has 29 points in 35 games vs. Anaheim.

Injuries

Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 24 Games - IR - No timeline for a return

Mathieu Olivier - Upper Body - Missed 9 Games - IR- No timeline for a return

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 63

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. Bob Wischusen will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 THE FAN, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

