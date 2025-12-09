Columbus Blue Jackets (32 pts) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (36 pts) Game Preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets are on the road to take on the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center.

Carolina Hurricanes - 17-9-2 - 36 Points - 5-4-1 in last 10 - 2nd in the Metro

Columbus Blue Jackets - 13-10-6 - 32 Points - 3-3-4 in the last 10 - 8th in the Metro

Blue Jackets Stats

Power Play - 18.3% - 20th in the NHL

Penalty Kill -72.2% - 29th in the NHL

Goals For - 86 - 16th in the NHL

Goals Against - 98 - 28th in the NHL

Hurricanes Stats

Power Play - 15.3% - 27th in the NHL

Penalty Kill - 79.0% - 23rd in the NHL

Goals For - 93 - 8th in the NHL

Goals Against - 81 - 12th in the NHL

Series History vs. The Hurricanes

Columbus is 29-30-0-5 all-time, and 13-16-0-3 on the road vs. Carolina.

The Jackets are 0-6-0 in their last six games in Lenovo Center.

The CBJ went 2-2 vs. the Canes last season.

Who To Watch For The Hurricanes

Seth Jarvis leads the Canes with 16 goals.

Sebastian Aho leads Carolina with 26 points.

Goalie Brandon Bussi is 8-1-0 with a SV% of .903. His last start was on December 6th.

Pyotr Kochetkov is 4-1-0 with a SV% of .915. His last start was on December 7th.

CBJ Player Notes vs. Hurricanes

Zach Werenski has 16 points in 31 career games against Carolina.

Kirill Marchenko has 11 points in 10 games, which includes 9 goals.

Sean Monahan has 16 points in 19 games vs. the Canes.

Injuries

Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 21 Games - IR - No timeline for a return

Boone Jenner - Upper Body - Missed 13 Games - IR - Could return this week

Mathieu Olivier - Upper Body - Missed 6 Games - IR- No timeline for a return

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 56

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on ESPN+ & HULU. Bob Wischusen will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 93.3 THE BUS, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

