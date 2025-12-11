Columbus Blue Jackets (32 pts) vs. Ottawa Senators (30 pts) Game Preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets are home to take on the Ottawa Senators tonight at 7 PM.

Ottawa Senators - 13-12-4 - 30 Points - 4-6-0 in the last 10 - Lost 3 straight - 7th in the Atlantic

Columbus Blue Jackets - 13-11-6 - 32 Points - 3-3-4 in the last 10 - 8th in the Metro

Blue Jackets Stats

Power Play - 18.9% - 16th in the NHL

Penalty Kill - 72.3% - 29th in the NHL

Goals For - 87 - 19th in the NHL

Goals Against - 102 - 26th in the NHL

Senators Stats

Power Play - 24.7% - 5th in the NHL

Penalty Kill - 70.7% - 31st in the NHL

Goals For - 87 - 17th in the NHL

Goals Against - 96 - 22nd in the NHL

Series History vs. The Senators

Columbus is 19-20-2-3 all-time, and 12-7-1-2 at home vs. Ottawa

The Jackets are 8-1-2 against Ottawa in the last 11 home games.

The CBJ went 1-2 vs. the Sens last season.

Who To Watch For The Senators

Drake Batherson & Tim Stützle both have 12 goals and 26 points to lead the team.

Jake Sanderson leads the team with 18 assists.

Goalie Linus Ullmark is 10-8-4 with a SV% of .877. His last start was on December 9th.

Leevi Meriläinen is 3-4-0 with a SV% of .876. His last start was on December 4th.

CBJ Player Notes vs. Senators

Zach Werenski has 19 points in 19 career games against Ottawa.

Kirill Marchenko has 5 points in 9 games.

Sean Monahan has 19 points in 31 games vs. the Sens.

Injuries

Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 22 Games - IR - No timeline for a return

Boone Jenner - Upper Body - Missed 14 Games - IR - Could return this week

Mathieu Olivier - Upper Body - Missed 7 Games - IR- No timeline for a return

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 59

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. Bob Wischusen will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 THE FAN, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

