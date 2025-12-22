Columbus Blue Jackets (34 pts) vs. Los Angeles Kings (39 pts) Game Preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets are at Crypto.com Arena to take on the LA Kings at 10 PM.

Los Angeles Kings - 15-10-9 - 42 Points - 4-4-2 in the last 10 - 4th in the Atlantic

Columbus Blue Jackets - 14-15-6 - 34 Points - 3-6-1 in the last 10 - 8th in the Metro

Blue Jackets Stats

Power Play - 18.8% - 18th in the NHL

Penalty Kill - 72.9% - 30th in the NHL

Goals For - 101 - 20th in the NHL

Goals Against - 123 - 31st in the NHL

Kings Stats

Power Play - 14.6% - 30th in the NHL

Penalty Kill - 79.8% - 20th in the NHL

Goals For - 87 - 31st in the NHL

Goals Against - 85 - 2nd in the NHL

Series History vs. The Kings

Columbus is 28-33-1-7 all-time, and 10-22-1-2 on the road vs. L.A.

The home team is 6-0-2 in the last 8 games of the series.

The CBJ went 1-1 vs. the Kings last season.

Columbus has killed off 20 of the last 23 Kings man advantages.

Who To Watch For The Kings

Adrian Kempe leads the Kings in goals(13), assists(17), and points(30).

Darcy Kuemper is 10-6-6 with a SV% of .917. His last start was on December 15th.

Former Blue Jackets Goalie Anton Forsberg is 5-4-3 with a SV% of .901. His last start was on December 18th.

CBJ Player Notes vs. Kings

Zach Werenski has 7 points in 14 career games vs. the Kings.

Boone Jenner has 6 points in his last 17 games against LA.

Charlie Coyle has 16 points in 31 games.

Injuries

Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 27 Games - IR - No timeline for a return

Mathieu Olivier - Upper Body - Missed 12 Games - IR- No timeline for a return - He is skating

Miles Wood - Unknown - Missed 1 Game

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 70

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. Bob Wischusen will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 THE FAN, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

