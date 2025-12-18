Columbus Blue Jackets (34 pts) vs. Minnesota Wild (45 pts) Game Preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets are home to take on the Minnesota Wild at 7 PM.

Minnesota Wild - 20-9-5 - 45 Points - 7-2-1 in the last 10 - 3rd in the Central

Columbus Blue Jackets - 14-13-6 - 34 Points - 3-4-3 in the last 10 - 8th in the Metro

Blue Jackets Stats

Power Play - 18.5% - 18th in the NHL

Penalty Kill - 72.8% - 30th in the NHL

Goals For - 96 - 21st in the NHL

Goals Against - 114 - 29th in the NHL

Wild Stats

Power Play - 23.1% - 9th in the NHL

Penalty Kill - 79.0% - 28th in the NHL

Goals For - 101 - 16th in the NHL

Goals Against - 86 - 4th in the NHL

Series History vs. The Wild

Columbus is 33-28-1-7 all-time, and 19-11-1-2 at home vs. Minnesota.

The Jackets are 2-2-2 in the last 6 games vs. the Wild.

The CBJ beat the Wild 7-4 back on October 11th.

Who To Watch For The Wild

Kirill Kaprizov leads the Wild with 21 goals and 38 points.

Matt Boldy leads the team with 19 assists.

Newly acquired Quinn Hughes has 2 points in 2 games with the Wild.

Filip Gustavsson is 11-8-3 with a .912 SV%.

Goalie Jesper Wallstedt 9-1-2 with a .937 SV%.

CBJ Player Notes vs. Wild

Zach Werenski has 9 points in 14 games against the Wild.

Boone Jenner has 6 points in 16 games.

Sean Monahan has 15 points in 32 games vs. Minnesota.

Injuries

Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 25 Games - IR - No timeline for a return

Mathieu Olivier - Upper Body - Missed 10 Games - IR- No timeline for a return

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 65

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. Bob Wischusen will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 THE FAN, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

