Columbus Blue Jackets (36 pts) vs. New York Islanders (46 pts) Game Preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets are back at home after the Christmas break to take on the New York Islanders at 5 PM.

New York Islanders - 21-13-4 - 46 Points - 6-3-1 in the last 10 - 2nd in the Metro

Columbus Blue Jackets - 15-15-6 - 36 Points - 3-6-1 in the last 10 - 8th in the Metro

Blue Jackets Stats

Power Play - 20.7% - 12th in the NHL

Penalty Kill - 74.3% - 30th in the NHL

Goals For - 104- 23rd in the NHL

Goals Against - 124 - 25th in the NHL

Islanders Stats

Power Play - 15.7% - 27th in the NHL

Penalty Kill - 82.1% - 11th in the NHL

Goals For - 106 - 20th in the NHL

Goals Against - 100 - 6th in the NHL

Series History vs. The Islanders

Columbus is 27-23-1-7 all-time, and 18-7-1-4 at home vs. New York.

The home team is 10-3-1 in the last 14 games of the series.

The Blue Jackets have won 3 of the last 5 overall against the Isles.

The CBJ have not had a power play against the Islanders since 2023.

Who To Watch For The Islanders

Bo Horvat leads the Islanders in goals(19) and points(31).

Mathew Barzal leads the team with 19 assists.

Goalie Marcus Hogberg is 2-6-3 with a SV% of .878.

David Rittich is 9-3-2 with a SV% of .919. He started last night and shut out the New York Rangers.

CBJ Player Notes vs. Islanders

Mason Marchment has 4 points in 9 games vs. the Islanders.

Boone Jenner has 16 points in 33 games.

Charlie Coyle has 15 points in 25 career games against NYI.

Injuries

Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 28 Games - IR - No timeline for a return

Zach Werenski - Lower Body - Missed 1 Game

Isac Lundeström - Lower Body

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 73

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. Bob Wischusen will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 THE FAN, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

