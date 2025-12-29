Columbus Blue Jackets (38 pts) vs. Ottawa Senators (41 pts) Game Preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets are back on the road to take on the Ottawa Senators tonight at 7 PM.

Ottawa Senators - 18-14-5 - 41 Points - 5-4-1 in the last 10 - 6th in the Atlantic

Columbus Blue Jackets - 16-15-6 - 38 Points - 3-6-1 in the last 10 - 8th in the Metro

Blue Jackets Stats

Power Play - 19.8% - 14th in the NHL

Penalty Kill - 74.8% - 29th in the NHL

Goals For - 108- 20th in the NHL

Goals Against - 126 - 24th in the NHL

Senators Stats

Power Play - 25.8% - 4th in the NHL

Penalty Kill - 70.6% - 32nd in the NHL

Goals For - 121 - 11th in the NHL

Goals Against - 120 - 20th in the NHL

Series History vs. The Senators

Columbus is 19-21-2-3 all-time, and 7-13-11 in Ottawa.

The CBJ are 3-6-1 in the last 10 vs. the Sens.

The Blue Jackets lost to the Senators on December 11th 6-3.

Who To Watch For The Senators

Tim Stützle leads the Sens with 19 goals and 40 points.

Drake Batherson leads Ottawa with 22 assists.

Leevi Meriläinen is 4-6-0 with a SV% of .874. He last played in the December 27th.

CBJ Player Notes vs. Senators

Mason Marchment has 4 points in 7 games against Ottawa.

Boone Jenner has 15 points in 27 games.

Charlie Coyle has 19 points in 31 career games against vs. the Senators.

Injuries

Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 29 Games - IR - No timeline for a return

Zach Werenski - Lower Body - Missed 2 Games

Isac Lundeström - Lower Body - Missed 1 Game

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 76

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. Bob Wischusen will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 THE FAN, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.

Let us know what you think below.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.