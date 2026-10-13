Columbus Blue Jackets (4 pts) vs. Florida Panthers (6 pts) Game Preview

Columbus Blue Jackets
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Oct 13, 2026 12:30 PMPublished Oct 13, 2026 12:30 PM
The Blue Jackets are 27-21-8 Overall, and 17-7-4 at Nationwide Arena vs. Florida.
The Columbus Blue Jackets are back at home for a brief two game homestand and will face the Florida Panthers tonight at 6:15 PM.
Florida Panthers - 2-2-2 - 6 Points - Loss 2 - 6th in the Atlantic
Columbus Blue Jackets - 2-2-0 - 4 Points - Loss 1 - 6th in the Metro
Teams Notes Per CBJ PR
- After being out for pre-season and the Jackets’ first two regular-season games, Damon Severson made his season debut against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 9, scoring a goal and an assist (1-1-2).
- The Blue Jacket lead the league in faceoff % with a 58.6% win %.
- Columbus is currently 5th in the Metro, 13th in the East, and 25th in the league.
Player Notes Per CBJ PR
- Charlie Coyle has 10-7-17 in 33 career GP vs. Florida with 6-4-10 in 17 career home games against the Panthers.
- Danton Heinen has 4-9-13 in 24 career GP vs. Florida, with points in four of his last six matchups (1-3-4).
- Matthew Knies has 3-3-6 in 12 career GP, including three multi-point games that have all occurred on home ice (6 GP).
- Sean Monahan has 8-7-15 with five multi-point efforts in 22 career matchups and has notched 5-5-10 in 11 career home contests vs. Florida.
- Valeri Nichushkin has collected 2-4-6 in 13 career games vs. Florida, with all points in his last four meetings against the club.
- Cole Sillinger has 3-2-5 in 11 career GP, and has goals in two of his past four against Florida (2-1-3).
- Carson Soucy has picked up 1-1-2 in back-to-back games against Florida and has notched 4-2-6 in 13 career matchups.
Blue Jackets Stats
- Power Play - 20.0% - 19th in the NHL
- Penalty Kill - 75.9% - 23rd in the NHL
- Goals For - 12 - 24th in the NHL
- Goals Against - 14 - 14th in the NHL
Panthers Stats
- Power Play - 9.4% - 28th in the NHL
- Penalty Kill - 74.1% - 24th in the NHL
- Goals For - 12 - 24th in the NHL
- Goals Against - 17 - 21st in the NHL
Series History vs. The Panthers
- The Blue Jackets are 27-21-8 Overall, and 17-7-4 at Nationwide Arena vs. Florida.
- Columbus has picked up points in four straight games against Florida (1-0-3), with three of the past four games having gone past regulation.
Who To Watch For The Panthers
- Matthew Tkachuk leads Florida with 3 goals and 5 points.
- Lars Eller leads the Panthers with 3 assists.
- Jacob Markstrom is 2-1-1 with a SV% of .904%.
- Akira Schmid is 0-1-1 with a SV% of .868%.
Injured Reserve & Other Injuries
- Dante Fabbro - Broken Hand - IR - 4 Games Missed
- Isac Lundestrom - Achilles Surgery - LTIR - 4 Games Missed
- Ivan Provorov - Lower Body - IR - 4 Games Missed
TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 16
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be simulcast on The Blue Jackets Hockey Network and 97.1 The Fan, with Steve Mears behind the mic doing the play-by-play.
TV: CBJHN (Spectrum HD Ch. 320/1320; IP Ch. 349; Prime Video, Fubo)
Next Up For Columbus: The CBJ take on the Florida Panthers tonight at 6:15 PM
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