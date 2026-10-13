Columbus Blue Jackets (4 pts) vs. Florida Panthers (6 pts) Game Preview

Charlie Coyle has 10-7-17 in 33 career GP vs. Florida with 6-4-10 in 17 career home games against the Panthers.

Danton Heinen has 4-9-13 in 24 career GP vs. Florida, with points in four of his last six matchups (1-3-4).

Matthew Knies has 3-3-6 in 12 career GP, including three multi-point games that have all occurred on home ice (6 GP).

Sean Monahan has 8-7-15 with five multi-point efforts in 22 career matchups and has notched 5-5-10 in 11 career home contests vs. Florida.

Valeri Nichushkin has collected 2-4-6 in 13 career games vs. Florida, with all points in his last four meetings against the club.

Cole Sillinger has 3-2-5 in 11 career GP, and has goals in two of his past four against Florida (2-1-3).