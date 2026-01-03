Columbus Blue Jackets (40 pts) vs. Buffalo Sabres (46 pts) Game Preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets are back at home to take on the Buffalo Sabres today at 3 PM.

Buffalo Sabres - 21-14-4 - 46 Points - 10-0-0 in the last 10 - 4th in the Atlantic

Columbus Blue Jackets - 17-16-6 - 40 Points - 4-6-0 in the last 10 - 8th in the Metro

Blue Jackets Stats

Power Play - 18.6% - 19th in the NHL

Penalty Kill - 75.0% - 30th in the NHL

Goals For - 114 - 21st in the NHL

Goals Against - 130 - 22nd in the NHL

Sabres Stats

Power Play - 18.8% - 18th in the NHL

Penalty Kill - 85.0% - 2nd in the NHL

Goals For - 121 - 18th in the NHL

Goals Against - 121 - 17th in the NHL

Series History vs. The Sabres

Columbus is 28-16-1-3 all-time, and 13-8-1-0 at home vs. Buffalo.

The CBJ are 10-4-3 in the last 17 against the Sabres.

The Blue Jackets have killed off 11 straight Buffalo power plays.

Who To Watch For The Sabres

Tage Thompson leads the Sabres with 20 goals and 37 points.

Rasmus Dahlin leads the team with 24 assists.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is 7-5-1 with a SV% of .903.

CBJ Player Notes vs. Sabres

Zach Werenski has 17 points in 20 career games vs. Buffalo.

Boone Jenner has 14 points in 25 games.

Kirill Marchenko has 4 goals and 8 points in 9 games against the Sabres. He also has one career hat trick.

Elvis Merzlikins has a career record of 2-2-0, with a SV% of .864 vs. Buffalo.

Injuries

Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 34 Games - IR - No timeline for a return

Isac Lundeström - Lower Body - Missed 2 Games - IR

Miles Wood - Lower Body - IR - Week-to-week

Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 1 Game IR - Week to week

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 85

Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

