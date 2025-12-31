Columbus Blue Jackets (40 pts) vs. New Jersey Devils (42 pts) Game Preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets are back at home to take on the New Jersey Devils in the final game of the 2025 calendar year.

New Jersey Devils - 20-17-2 - 42 Points - 4-5-1 in the last 10 - 7th in the Metro

Columbus Blue Jackets - 17-15-6 - 40 Points - 4-6-0 in the last 10 - 8th in the Metro

Blue Jackets Stats

Power Play - 19.2% - 15th in the NHL

Penalty Kill - 75.7% - 29th in the NHL

Goals For - 112 - 20th in the NHL

Goals Against - 127 - 25th in the NHL

Devils Stats

Power Play - 20.6% - 11th in the NHL

Penalty Kill - 75.7% - 28th in the NHL

Goals For - 103 - 28th in the NHL

Goals Against - 118 - 16th in the NHL

Series History vs. The Devils

Columbus is 30-22-1-3 all-time, and 17-12-0-0 at home vs. New Jersey.

The CBJ are 3-8-1 in the last 12 against the Devils.

The Blue Jackets are 1-1 against the Devils this season.

Who To Watch For The Devils

Timo Meier leads the Devils with 11 goals.

Jesper Bratt leads New Jersey with 23 assists and 31 points.

Jake Allen is 10-8-1 with a SV% of .910. His last start was on December 27th.

Jacob Markstrom is 9-9-1 with a SV% of .884. His last start was on December 30th.

CBJ Player Notes vs. Devils

Mason Marchment has 2 points in 6 career games vs. New Jersey.

Boone Jenner has 20 points in 37 games.

Charlie Coyle has 12 points in 36 career games against vs. the Devils.

Injuries

Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 30 Games - IR - No timeline for a return

Zach Werenski - Lower Body - Missed 3 Games - IR

Isac Lundeström - Lower Body - Missed 2 Games - IR

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 80

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. Bob Wischusen will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 93.3 The Bus, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

