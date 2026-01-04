Columbus Blue Jackets (42 pts) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (47 pts) Game Preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets are at home to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight at Nationwide Arena.

Pittsburgh Penguins - 19-12-9 - 46 Points - 5-4-1 in the last 10 - 5th in the Metro

Columbus Blue Jackets - 18-16-6 - 42 Points - 5-5-0 in the last 10 - 8th in the Metro

Blue Jackets Stats

Power Play - 18.4% - 21st in the NHL

Penalty Kill - 76.1% - 28th in the NHL

Goals For - 119 - 21st in the NHL

Goals Against - 131 - 22nd in the NHL

Penguins Stats

Power Play - 29.6% - 3rd in the NHL

Penalty Kill - 81.5% - 10th in the NHL

Goals For - 129 - 11th in the NHL

Goals Against - 122 - 16th in the NHL

Series History vs. The Penguins

Columbus is 19-31-9 all-time, and 13-12-4 at home vs. Pittsburgh.

The Jackets are 5-5-1 in the last 11 against the Pens overall, and 4-6 in the last 10 at home.

The Blue Jackets are 1-1 vs. Pittsburgh this season.

Who To Watch For The Penguins

Sidney Crosby leads the Pens with 23 goals and 45 points.

Erik Karlsson leads Pittsburgh with 27 assists.

Yegor Chinakhov is making his return to NWA after being traded to the Pens.

Goalie Arturs Silovs is 7-5-6 with a SV% of .884. His last start was on January 1st.

CBJ Player Notes vs. Penguins

Zach Werenski has a stat line of 5-10-14 in 23 career games against Pittsburgh.

Boone Jenner has 14 points in 25 games.

Charlie Coyle has 22 points in 36 games.

Elvis Merzlikins has a career record of 2-2-0, with a SV% of .864 vs. Buffalo.

Injuries

Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 34 Games - IR - No timeline for a return.

Isac Lundeström - Lower Body - Missed 2 Games - IR

Miles Wood - Lower Body - IR - Week-to-week.

Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 1 Game IR - Week to week.

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 90

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.

Let us know what you think below.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.