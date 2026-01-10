Columbus Blue Jackets (43 pts) vs. Colorado Avalanche (71 pts) Game Preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets are on the road to take on the Colorado Avalanche today at 4 PM Eastern.

Colorado Avalanche - 32-4-7 - 71 Points - 8-2-0 in the last 10 - 1st in the Central

Columbus Blue Jackets - 18-18-7 - 43 Points - 4-5-1 in the last 10 - 8th in the Metro

Team Notes Per CBJ PR

Columbus plays in its ninth of 15 back-to-back sets of the season on Saturday (at Colorado) and Sunday (at Utah) to complete a four-game road trip. The club is 9-4-3 in back-to-back sets in 2025-26 (5-1-2 in 1st game; 4-3-1 in 2nd game) with the .656 points percentage in the setting the fifth highest in the NHL.

The Jackets have scored the first goal in nine of the last 12 contests and 12 of the past 17.

Columbus defensemen have combined for 3-12-15 in the past four games and lead the NHL in goals by defensemen and rank fourth in points with 34-77-111 in 43 contests.

CBJ rank second in the league in faceoff percentage since Dec. 13 (54.5 pct. in 12 GP) and have won 60.2 percent of their draws in the first two games of the road trip (77-of-128).

Blue Jackets Stats

Power Play - 17.8% - 21st in the NHL

Penalty Kill - 75.6% - 29th in the NHL

Goals For - 128 - 20th in the NHL

Goals Against - 141 - 25th in the NHL

Avalanche Stats

Power Play - 16.8% - 24th in the NHL

Penalty Kill - 85.4% - 1st in the NHL

Goals For - 174 - 1st in the NHL

Goals Against - 95 - 1st in the NHL

Series History vs. The Avalanche

Columbus is 24-40-1-5 all-time, and 12-21-0-2 on the road in Colorado.

The Blue Jackets are 9-6-0 in the last 15 at Ball Arena, and 10-8-1 in the last 19 overall.

The CBJ lost to the Avs on October 14th by a score of 4-1.

Who To Watch For The Avalanche

Nathan MacKinnon leads the Avs with 36 goals, 42 assists, and 78 points.

Cale Makar has 13 goals, 38 points, and 51 points. He also has 17 points in 9 career games vs. Columbus.

Scott Wedgewood is 19-3-4 with a SV% of .917.

Goalie Trent Minor is 0-0-2 with a SV% of .909.

CBJ Player Notes vs. Avalanche

Zach Werenski has 8 points in 17 games vs. the Avs.

Boone Jenner has 15 points in 19 games.

Sean Monahan has 28 points in 28 games against Colorado.

Injuries

Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 35 Games - IR - Expected to practice with the team when the current road trip concludes. But there is no timeline for a return to the lineup.

Isac Lundeström - Lower Body - Missed 7 Games - IR

Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 5 Game IR - Out 3-4 months after having knee surgery.

Miles Wood - Lower Body - Missed 4 Games - IR - Week-to-week.

Mason Marchment - Upper Body - Missed 2 Games - Week to week.

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 105

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

