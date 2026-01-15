Logo
Columbus Blue Jackets
Columbus Blue Jackets (45 pts) vs. Vancouver Canucks (37 pts) Game Preview cover image

Columbus Blue Jackets (45 pts) vs. Vancouver Canucks (37 pts) Game Preview

Jason Newland
7h
Jason Newland
7h
Updated at Jan 15, 2026, 18:17
The Columbus Blue Jackets are back at home to face the Vancouver Canucks tonight at 7 PM.  

Vancouver Canucks - 16-25-5 - 37 Points - 1-7-2 in the last 10 - Lost 5 Straight- 8th in the Pacific

Columbus Blue Jackets - 20-19-7 - 47 Points - 5-4-1 in the last 10 - Won 2 Straight - 7th in the Metro  

Blue Jackets Stats

  • Power Play - 19.0% - 20th in the NHL
  • Penalty Kill - 74.6% - 29th in the NHL
  • Goals For - 136 - 20th in the NHL
  • Goals Against - 155 - 28th in the NHL

Canucks Stats

  • Power Play - 19.6% - 16th in the NHL
  • Penalty Kill - 73.1% - 30th in the NHL
  • Goals For - 121 - 27th in the NHL
  • Goals Against - 165 - 31st in the NHL

Series History vs. The Canucks

  • Columbus is 26-33-2-9 all-time, and 15-15-2-3 at home vs. Vancouver.
  • The Blue Jackets has won 5 straight games at home against the Canucks.
  • The CBJ went 1-1-0 vs Vancouver last season.

Who To Watch For The Canucks

  • Elias Pettersson leads the Canucks with 28 points.
  • Filip Hronek leads Vancouver with 24 assists.
  • Goalie Thatcher Demko is 8-10-1 with a SV% of .897

CBJ Player Notes vs. Canucks

  • Zach Werenski has 8 points in 15 games vs. the Canucks.
  • Dmitri Voronkov has 5 points in 5 games.
  • Sean Monahan has 29 points in 40 career games against Vancouver.

Injuries 

  • Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 38 Games - IR - Skating with team, but there is no timeline for a return to the lineup.
  • Isac Lundeström - Lower Body - Missed 10 Games - IR
  • Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 8 Games IR - Out 3-4 months after having knee surgery.
  • Miles Wood - Lower Body - Missed 7 Games - IR - Week-to-week.
  • Mason Marchment - Upper Body - Missed 5 Games - Week to week.

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 122

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play. 

1