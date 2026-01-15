Columbus Blue Jackets (45 pts) vs. Vancouver Canucks (37 pts) Game Preview

Vancouver Canucks - 16-25-5 - 37 Points - 1-7-2 in the last 10 - Lost 5 Straight- 8th in the Pacific
Columbus Blue Jackets - 20-19-7 - 47 Points - 5-4-1 in the last 10 - Won 2 Straight - 7th in the Metro
Blue Jackets Stats
Power Play - 19.0% - 20th in the NHL
Penalty Kill - 74.6% - 29th in the NHL
Goals For - 136 - 20th in the NHL
Goals Against - 155 - 28th in the NHL
Canucks Stats
Power Play - 19.6% - 16th in the NHL
Penalty Kill - 73.1% - 30th in the NHL
Goals For - 121 - 27th in the NHL
Goals Against - 165 - 31st in the NHL
Series History vs. TheCanucks
Columbus is 26-33-2-9 all-time, and 15-15-2-3 at home vs. Vancouver.
The Blue Jackets has won 5 straight games at home against the Canucks.
The CBJ went 1-1-0 vs Vancouver last season.
Who To Watch For TheCanucks
Elias Pettersson leads the Canucks with 28 points.
Filip Hronek leads Vancouver with 24 assists.
Goalie Thatcher Demko is 8-10-1 with a SV% of .897
CBJ Player Notes vs.Canucks
Zach Werenski has 8 points in 15 games vs. the Canucks.
Dmitri Voronkov has 5 points in 5 games.
Sean Monahan has 29 points in 40 career games against Vancouver.
Injuries
Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 38 Games - IR - Skating with team, but there is no timeline for a return to the lineup.
Isac Lundeström - Lower Body - Missed 10 Games - IR
Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 8 Games IR - Out 3-4 months after having knee surgery.
Miles Wood - Lower Body - Missed 7 Games - IR - Week-to-week.
Mason Marchment - Upper Body - Missed 5 Games - Week to week.
TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 122
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.
